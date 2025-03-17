A new report alleges that Ubisoft has a team that it plans to deploy to counter alleged harassment over Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

A new report from Melinda Davan-Soulas at French-language BMFTV claims that Ubisoft has put together a team in order to counter alleged harassment its employees might face as it releases Assassin’s Creed Shadows later this week.

As translated from French by DeepL, she shared, “An online anti-harassment plan was even presented to the CSE to accompany the release of the game and protect employees.”

Next, she cited a source who shared, “It's an initiative from Canada. There's a team that monitors the networks and acts quickly in the event of a targeted attack.”

This team will provide psychological as well as potential legal support for employees who are allegedly targeted.

Davan-Soulas reported that the team will be monitoring posts to X and Reddit as well as YouTube videos. It also has lawyers “ready to lodge complaints in the event of a proven harassment situation.”

On top of being able to deploy this team, Ubisoft has also instructed employees to not post on social media.

One alleged employee said, “We're advised not to post on social media that we work at Ubisoft to avoid harassment.”

