A new report claims that a number of tech executives from Silicon Valley are likely to imitate President Donald Trump’s administration banning DEI initiatives.

President Trump and his administration began the work of shutting down federal DEI departments and announced that employees in these departments would be put on paid leave before they would be fired.

In the executive order titled “Reforming the Federal Hiring Process and Restoring Merit to Government Service,” President Trump observed, “Current Federal hiring practices are broken, insular, and outdated. They no longer focus on merit, practical skill, and dedication to our Constitution.”

He continued, “Federal hiring should not be based on impermissible factors, such as one’s commitment to illegal racial discrimination under the guise of ‘equity,’ or one’s commitment to the invented concept of ‘gender identity’ over sex. Inserting such factors into the hiring process subverts the will of the People, puts critical government functions at risk, and risks losing the best-qualified candidates.”

The order then detailed a new hiring plan for the federal government. It states that the government will “prioritize recruitment of individuals committed to improving the efficiency of the Federal government, passionate about the ideals of our American republic, and committed to upholding the rule of law and the United States Constitution.”

It also declares that it will “prevent the hiring of individuals based on their race, sex, or religion, and prevent the hiring of individuals who are unwilling to defend the Constitution or to faithfully serve the Executive Branch.”

Following the issuance of this executive order a memorandum from the United States Office of Personnel Management instructs offices and agency sub-units to shut down DEIA offices. Specifically it states that agency heads “send an agency-wide notice to employees informing them of the closure and asking employees if they know of any efforts to disguise these programs by using coded or imprecise language.”

Next, it states to “send notifications to all employees of DEIA offices that they are being placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately as the agency takes steps to close/end all DEIA initiatives, offices, and programs.

It then orders that agency heads shut down websites, social media accounts, and other outward facing media of DEIA offices.

It then instructs agency heads to “cancel any DEIA-related trainings, and terminate any DEIA-related contractors” as well as to “withdraw any final or pending documents, directives, orders, materials, and equity plans issued by the agency.”

All of this is to be completed by 12:00 PM EST on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

Agency heads must also submit a “written plan for executing a reduction-in-force action regarding the employees who work in a DEIA office” and create "a list of all contract descriptions or personnel position descriptions that were changed since November 5, 2024 to obscure their connection to DEIA programs.”

Not only is he ending DEI within the federal government, but he plans to eradicate it from the United States of America at-large. In another executive order titled “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity,” President Trump observed, “critical and influential institutions of American society, including the Federal Government, major corporations, financial institutions, the medical industry, large commercial airlines, law enforcement agencies, and institutions of higher education have adopted and actively use dangerous, demeaning, and immoral race- and sex-based preferences under the guise of so-called “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) or “diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility” (DEIA) that can violate the civil-rights laws of this Nation.”

The order continues, “Illegal DEI and DEIA policies not only violate the text and spirit of our longstanding Federal civil-rights laws, they also undermine our national unity, as they deny, discredit, and undermine the traditional American values of hard work, excellence, and individual achievement in favor of an unlawful, corrosive, and pernicious identity-based spoils system. Hardworking Americans who deserve a shot at the American Dream should not be stigmatized, demeaned, or shut out of opportunities because of their race or sex.”

“These illegal DEI and DEIA policies also threaten the safety of American men, women, and children across the Nation by diminishing the importance of individual merit, aptitude, hard work, and determination when selecting people for jobs and services in key sectors of American society, including all levels of government, and the medical, aviation, and law-enforcement communities,” it adds. “Yet in case after tragic case, the American people have witnessed first-hand the disastrous consequences of illegal, pernicious discrimination that has prioritized how people were born instead of what they were capable of doing.”

From there, President Trump reiterated his order “to terminate all discriminatory and illegal preferences, mandates, policies, programs, activities, guidance, regulations, enforcement actions, consent orders, and requirements.”

Next, he charged, “I further order all agencies to enforce our longstanding civil-rights laws and to combat illegal private-sector DEI preferences, mandates, policies, programs, and activities.”

In a section specifically aimed at the private sector, it states, “The heads of all agencies, with the assistance of the Attorney General, shall take all appropriate action with respect to the operations of their agencies to advance in the private sector the policy of individual initiative, excellence, and hard work identified in section 2 of this order.”

The first part of this is a report that will be submitted to the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy that will "contain recommendations for enforcing Federal civil-rights laws and taking other appropriate measures to encourage the private sector to end illegal discrimination and preferences, including DEI.”

This report will include a plan whereby “each agency shall identify up to nine potential civil compliance investigations of publicly traded corporations, large non-profit corporations or associations, foundations with assets of 500 million dollars or more, State and local bar and medical associations, and institutions of higher education with endowments over 1 billion dollars”

It also will include litigation that would be potentially appropriate for Federal lawsuits, intervention, or statements of interest; and potential regulatory action and sub-regulatory guidance.”

In response to these orders, political commentator and activist Christopher Rufo shared that “Tech executives are telling me that Silicon Valley companies will respect President Trump’s ban on discriminatory DEI.”

He added, “Many feel relieved that they don’t have to pretend anymore. ‘Resistance here is basically dead.’”

