A new report claims that Daisy Ridley’s Rey character is “the most valuable cinematic asset” that Lucasfilm and Star Wars has.

Fresh off the heels of a report that claims that Simon Kinberg is working on a new trilogy focused on Ridley’s Rey character, Borys Kit at The Hollywood Reporter claims that “the most coveted weapon in the Star Wars movie arsenal is the character of Rey Skywalker.”

Furthermore, an anonymous insider also informed him, “She is the most valuable cinematic asset, in some ways maybe the only one, Star Wars has right now.”

As noted above, this report comes in the wake of a previous report that claims that Simon Kinberg is writing a new trilogy featuring Ridley’s Rey.

Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. originally reported Kinberg’s trilogy noting it “will comprise Episodes 10-12 of The Skywalker Saga that began with George Lucas’s 1977 first film.”

However, he also detailed that “insiders disputed my intel that Kinberg will continue that storyline, saying this instead will being a new saga, and sit alongside percolating Star Wars projects with James Mangold, Sharmeen Obaid-Chiny, Taika Waititi, and Donald Glover.”

Soon after Fleming’s report, Kit shared his own where he claimed “the ew story is not meant to be a continuation of the Skywalker Saga, the name of the overall arc of the popular and pop culture-dominating Star Wars movies known as Episodes 1 through 9.”

He added, “The intent here is to have brand new characters and a new story, and not have it be a continuation, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. (Although that does not mean that some characters could not or would not pop up.)”

Jeff Sneider then shared in his InSneider newsletter that Lucasfilm is indeed planning on continuing the saga with Episode X, XI, and XII.

He also shared, “I’m hearing that Daisy Ridley will come back for these new Star Wars movies, and her Rey ‘will be positioned as the Obi-Wan of the new trilogy.’”

Of note, Sneider claimed that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s film that is supposed to see Daisy Ridley reprise her role as Rey and create a new Jedi Order is still in development.

In fact, despite screenwriter Steven Knight leaving the project, Sneider shared that “Lucasfilm recently hired a new writer to replace” him.

In this most recent report from Kit at The Hollywood Reporter, he appeared to confirm Sneider’s reporting and claimed that Lucasfilm is still developing Star Wars projects from Taika Waititi, Shawn Levy, Donald Glover’s Lando movie, as well as Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron.

Kit shared, “There are numerous Star Wars movies being developed that overlap characters or timelines. They are not related but whatever one were to come out first, could, in a domino effect, then impact the ones after it.”

A source informed him, “It’s a different way of development. There’s so much parallel work going on.”

Of note, what the report lays bare is that Lucasfilm is truly creatively bankrupt. Rey is most definitely not the “most valuable cinematic asset” that Lucasfilm has. Obviously, Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader are clearly much more valuable. And I would argue that nearly all of the original trilogy characters are more valuable than Rey.

There are also plenty of Expanded Universe characters such as Darth Revan that are likely way more valuable than Rey as well.

However, Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company at-large are captured by an ideology that does not allow them to see what is staring them right in the face. And that is why the company and its Star Wars films will continue to fail over and over again.

