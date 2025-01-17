A new report claims that Kingdom Come: Deliverance II features LGBTQ+ “romantic conversation options.”

Grant Taylor-Hill at Insider Gaming reports, “Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 does feature sexual sequences and nudity, but so far during my preview of the game, I’ve yet to stumble upon any LGBTQ themes bar a couple of romantic conversation options with a same-sex character.”

This report comes in the wake of the game reportedly being banned in Saudi Arabi. Saudi-based outlet True Gaming reported the game was banned in Saudi Arabia, “We have received official confirmation that Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has not been cleared for release in Saudi Arabia by the General Authority for Media Regulation.”

The outlet added, “The reason is that it violates one of the terms of the classification and clearance systems for video games, and the publisher's unwillingness to make the required modification to the content.”

It is unclear at this time what term the game violated. There was a rumor that it was banned for “unskippable gay scenes.”

That rumor was reported by VGA4A on X, “Urgent and official: Kingdom Come Deliverance II banned in Saudi Arabia, due to unskippable gay scenes in story mode.”

However, the original Arabic can be translated in a number of different ways as a source informed Fandom Pulse. It can be translated as saying it is “showing anomaly scenes that cannot be tolerated,” or “unskippable scenes of deviance in story mode,” or “showing deviance scenes that cannot be tolerated.”

Of note, in the outlet’s coverage on its website, machine translation does not mention the term “gay.” Instead it notes the outlet reported, “It seems that the picture has become clear now, as the fate of the game will be to be banned from publication in the region”

The article added, “The game has been banned in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia because it contains an immoral scene that promotes hidden agendas in video games.”

Furthermore, it noted, “The source also indicated that the game developer refused to release a revised version specific to the region, which led to the ban decision.”

Warhorse Studios seemingly responded to these initial reports and rumors during its most recent developer stream with Lead Designer Prokop Jirsa stating, “If you want to know anything about our game, you can watch it by yourself. Really, it was a bold move by marketing when we send the review codes because we allowed everyone to use their own footage. So if you want to know more, if you want to research, really search the internet, find your favorite YouTuber, check his gameplay. Don’t trust only us. Just watch other people. Wait for reviews. And I’m pretty sure you’re really love what we’re offering.”

PR Manager Tobias Stolz-Zwilling then concluded, “I think that’s a nice ending. Trust us, and don’t believe everything you read on the internet.”

As reported by Pirat_Nation, a moderator on the Twitch stream also responded to inquiries about the reports and rumors. He wrote, “the concerns will be addressed, we’ll do it soon in an orderly manner, the accusations hit us by surprise. You have nothing to worry, please have patience for an official answer.”

The company has also published a Code of Conduct on its Steam forums for the game where it bans discussion on “homophobia and transphobia” among other things such as “hate speech.”

Furthermore, on X, the company is hiding replies inquiring about these reports and rumors.

Some hidden replies include one from Yorch Torch Games, who wrote, “So, Not only you haven't said anything on the rumors about the game featuring unskippable LGBTQ sequences, but your parent company now publishes this code of conduct for people who don't align with LGBTQ propaganda.”

Another states, “CHECK THEIR UPDATED STEAM CODE OF CONDUCT, THEY HAVE GONE FULL WOKE DEI , SCREW YOU AHOLES.”

Other hidden replies include one individual writing, “Non-buy-nary.”

Another wrote, “It’s spectacular watching a ship sinking while on fire.”

One simply asked, “Unskippable gay scenes: yes or no?”

Still others state, “Say hi to Assassin’s Creed for us,” and “Shouldn’t you be posting about idk the rumors about the game?”

One was simply a gif of Homelander looking disgusted.

Of note, YouTuber Endymion warned that video game developers would try to hide their woke agendas.

He said back at the end of September, “I’m also told that many game studios are aware of Gamer Gate 2, and while they fear the implications of getting caught in that war that many, many studios have no desire or will to change their games to appeal to core audiences any more.”

He added, “The game industry across plenty of studios will start to market their games as being devoid of identity politics and pandering almost completely. However, the actual content within these games in the future will not be altered or lessened in terms of identity political content despite this tonal change in marketing. Simply put many studios and publishers are still all in on DEI and wokeness in the future.”

“Like they are not changing that. And they still want you to consume this content whether you want to or not. But they will now sell you the games by marketing them to you to trick you into thinking they’re not woke basically,” he elaborated. “And then you will buy it and then sometime into these future experiences all the wokeness, I guess, will reveal itself. And then you will be probably too far into these games in order to refund them and then these studios and publishers will then make their money.”

What do you make of this latest report from Insider Gaming and the fact that Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s social media team is now hiding posts?

