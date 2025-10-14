Fandom Pulse

TOM SIEBERT
Oct 15

Candidly, I was unsettled by the technology de-aging of an actor playing the Messiah, but kept my mouth shut because I like Caviezel and root for him. But this is probably the right choice, honestly.

NeverForget1776
Oct 14

I can believe the scheduling conflict issue especially when its been so many years between. They can do some amazing things with CGI but in this case its probably better to use another actor if they can find one who's close to looking like Caviezel did and who can act well.

