Report: James Gunn's 'Superman' Budget Clocks In At $225 Million
A new report alleges that James Gunn’s upcoming Superman film has a production budget of $225 million.
This new report comes from Umberto Gonzalez at TheWrap who claims that the film has a $225 million budget and thus “needs to cross the $700 million threshold at the global box office to be considered a success, according to a top talent agent.”
That threshold should be easy to surpass given long-range projections for the film from Box Office Theory’s Shawn Robbins only has the film bringing in between $154 million and $185 million in its opening weekend. Robbins’ pinpoint projection is $175 million.
Additionally, he projects the film will have a total domestic gross between $392 million and $510 million. His pinpoint projection is $477 million.
Robbins is not the only one to project the film will gross around $175 million. Jeff Sneider shared during an episode of The Hot Mic in the middle of the May, “I hear it’s tracking big. … I think we’re talking $175 [million]. I haven’t heard $2 [million] yet, which would put it as one of the biggest movies ever made. I don’t think it’s going to be on that level. … I think it will be in that ballpark, in that probably $155 to $175, $180. That range $150 to $180.”
For comparison, Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel film in 2013 had an opening weekend of $128.6 million. It went on to gross $291 million domestically. It added another $376.9 million internationally for a global gross of $667.9 million.
If Gunn’s Superman has a similar domestic to international ratio, the film is likely to gross around $850 million globally.
However, that is still lower than Snyder’s Man of Steel if you factor in inflation. With inflation, Man of Steel’s global gross is around $919.8 million. That means Gunn’s film would gross 7.5% less than Man of Steel.
Man of Steel had a reported production budget of $225 million as well.
What do you make of this production budget and how much the film needs to make to break even?
