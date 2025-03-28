Fandom Pulse

NeverForget1776
Mar 30, 2025

The look's like a very DUMB move to me. Of all WB Games products, Hogwarts has been the saving grace and these idiots want to cancel the one and only DLC for the only successful game they've had in years? Even with a re-organization it reads like as if teh DLC was more done than not so canceling it was not only pissing away the money already invested but ending any chnace of making some more $$ form the title via it's DLC!

The older I get the more I realize that most corporate executives are just politically connected/overpaid juveniles of whom very few have actually earned the right be where they are!

NOTE: AVALANCHE - Please DO NOT FK up the next JUST CAUSE game as you MAJORLY did with JC4!

