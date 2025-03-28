Report: 'Hogwarts Legacy' DLC Scrapped At Warner Bros.
A new report alleges that a rumored Hogwarts Legacy DLC has been scrapped at Warner Bros.
Back in October 2024, Tom Henderson at Insider Gaming claimed that Warner Bros. was working on a Hogwarts Legacy Definitive Edition and that it “will be sold as a separate DLC for those with the existing game.”
He shared that it would be 10-15 hours of additional content and include “a new story quest, side quests, activities, and outfits.”
Now, Jason Schreier at Bloomberg claims this rumored expansion or DLC has been canceled “as part of an ongoing restructure at the entertainment company’s video-game unit.”
As for why it was canceled Schreier stated it was “due to concerns that the amount of content was not substantial enough to justify the price being considered.”
Furthermore, he says that Avalanche Software, the developer behind Hogwarts Legacy was working with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League developer Rocksteady Studios on the expansion.
While this expansion is reportedly not going forward, Warner Bros. is working on a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy. Variety reported back in November, “Warner Bros. Games is at work on a video game sequel to Hogwarts Legacy, which is a ‘very big priority’ for Warner Bros. Discovery’s C-suite.”
President of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment David Haddad confirmed, “We have known for some time that fans are looking for more things in this world, and so we’re spending a lot of time thinking about that. Our insights tell us that there are not huge distinctions between a younger version of a fan and an older version of a fan. They’re just deep ‘Harry Potter’ fans, and we try to build authentic experiences to delight them.”
Warner Bros. had been teasing some kind of sequel for quite a bit. During Bank of America’s 2024 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said, “Obviously, a successor to ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ is one of the biggest priorities in a couple of years down the road.”
He added, “So there is certainly a significant growth contribution from that [games] business in our strategic outlook here.”
What do you make of this rumored expansion getting scrapped?
