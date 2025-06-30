Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SK's avatar
SK
Jun 30, 2025

There is no way a "raised Christian" Atheist like Gerwig can do justice to the work of C.S. Lewis.

Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Jun 30, 2025

Any delay in anything Netflix is a blessing.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture