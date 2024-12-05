A new report claims that Rockstar Games, the developer of Grand Theft Auto VI, is targeting its employees based on race for DEI indoctrination courses.

YouTuber Endymion with the help of That Park Place writer Francesco Solbak uncovered that Rockstar was funneling its white employees into a DEI indoctrination course called Unconscious Bias run by Stacey A. Gordon.

Endymion stated, “The Unconscious Bias thing was a big part of the scoop because whenever people claim that white devs specifically are not being targeted or forced to comply to the beliefs or whims of others, I mean, it’s just simply not true. White developers are absolutely getting strangled by this industry to comply to these insane demands.”

Specifically, Endymion detailed, “This unconscious bias, by the way, is not just some random thing, but what Francesco was able to discover was that it was actually a mandatory course that was pushed onto employees of Rockstar. Which ones you may be asking? You can probably guess it, but it was exclusively pretty much only white employees who work at Rockstar right now that were put through this course.”

He explained, “Based on what [Francesco] found of the 60 employees forced to take this Unconscious Bias course in order to gain a certificate around 58 of them were white people. The other two were of these 60 people were of Asian descent.”

Later, he stated, “Right now as it stands Rockstar is completely infected with woke pandering DEI initiatives that have ran through a whole swath of white employees almost exclusively into admitting, submitting, then receiving a certificate to confirm their own unconscious racist bias according to these woke grifters who are infesting Rockstar right now at insane rates.”

As shown in screenshots in the video, the Unconscious Bias is a certification Rockstar employees could obtain by taking a 23-minute DEI indoctrination course run by Gordon and certified by LinkedIn.

The official description for the training states, “We're all biased. Our experiences shape who we are, and our race, ethnicity, gender, height, weight, sexual orientation, place of birth, and other factors impact the lens with which we view the world. In this course, diversity expert Stacey Gordon helps you recognize and acknowledge your own biases so that you can identify them when making decisions, and prevent yourself from making calls based on a biased viewpoint. Stacey explains some of the most common forms that a bias takes: affinity bias, halo bias, perception bias, and confirmation bias. She helps you recognize the negative effects of bias within your organization, as well as the benefits to be realized by uncovering bias in decision-making processes. Finally, she outlines strategies for overcoming personal and organizational bias.”

A preview for the course sees Gordon state, “Unconscious Bias is something that we all need to be aware of because it affects us all. My name is Stacey Gordon. I’m a Human Capital and Diversity Capital with recruiting expertise. I spent years working in Fortune 500 companies and non-profit organization specializing in diversity and inclusion. And today I hope to bring awareness to the topic of unconscious bias and get you think about how it might affect you and how we might be affecting others.”

A graph is then shown claiming, “1% Bias in favor of men applied over 20 years.”

Gordon states, “In this course we’re going to talk about unconscious bias and the impact it has on business. We’ll identify and discuss specific types of bias and begin thinking about them in new turns. And when we’re done we’ll answer the question, what’s next?

This Unconscious Bias certification was not the only one the company was subjecting its employees to. It was also subjecting them to one called Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging run by Pat Wadors.

To be clear, Solbakk does note that Rockstar employees subjected to this course spanned “multiple demographics within the company.”

Nevertheless, this course’s official description states, “Diversity is having a culture that values uniqueness: people of different backgrounds, cultures, genders, and races. Inclusion means inviting diverse groups to take part in company life. If you're tuned into conversations about HR, you've probably heard these terms before. But there's a third critical piece: belonging. It's belonging that makes each individual feel accepted for who they are. Explore the diversity, inclusion, and belonging (DIB) approach, and discover how to activate it in your organization. Join HR luminary Pat Wadors as she explains how to drive the conversation on DIBs, hire and retain diverse talent, listen to employees, and integrate DIBs into your employee lifecycle. Managers and executives should tune in for special tips on embedding DIBs in the employee experience.”

What do you make of this report regarding Rockstar Games and how it is subjecting its employees to DEI indoctrination courses?

