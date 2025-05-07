Emma Mackey, who played Jacqueline de Bellefort in Death on the Nile as well as a Barbie in the Barbie film, has reportedly been cast as the White Witch in Greta Gerwig’s first The Chronicles of Narnia film.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit claims that Mackey “nabbed the coveted role of the evil spellcaster in Narnia, Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia fantasy novels.”

The report went on to note that Mackey beat out Margaret Qualley among others for the role.

It was previously reported by Deadline that Charli XCX was being eyed for the role, but according to Kit “that proved to be premature.”

Alongside claiming that Mackey will play the White Witch, Kit seemingly confirmed the rumor that Meryl Streep will play Aslan.

Nexus Point News originally reported that Netflix and Gerwig had made an offer to Streep to play Aslan. A second report from Deadline claimed that Streep was indeed in talks to play the character.

Kit reported, “Mackey will join Meryl Streep, who is in talks to play Aslan, the talking lion who in the books is the King of Kings.”

A poll conducted by The Chronicles of Narnia fan site, Narnia Web, revealed that 65% of all respondents are extremely concerned with this adaptation after it was rumored that Streep would play Aslan.

It is believed the first movie that Gerwig is attached to will adapt The Magician’s Nephew.

While listing out all of the books he planned to read at Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford for Macmillan Cancer Support, Jason Isaacs included The Magician’s Nephew, and shared, “I loved all the Narnia books as a kid. When Peter was told he wouldn't be coming back, I understood something devastating about mortality. I picked this one because Greta Gerwig is about to make a film of it, which I can't wait to see.”

However, a previous rumor from Kasey Moore at What’s On Netflix claimed it would be The Silver Chair. Moore wrote, “Our sources told us in early 2023 that Gerwig’s first adaptation would be of The Silver Chair.”

