Laran Mithras
Jul 1, 2025

They still pushed it.

Look at the explosion of blues, pinks and purples.

That is called "bisexual lighting."

One of the many things I learned in my time in H-wood is that lighting is an EXACT science. Enormous care goes into lighting: position; colors. In the 80s, blues and purples were shown to have a subliminal effect on audiences moving them towards tolerating and embracing the blurring and blending of sexuality.

The colors themselves aren't evil. The blending is.

James Allin
Jul 1, 2025

To Disney's credit, they are at least aware that gender-queer obsession isn't profitable or desirable by most people and are attemping to course-correct.

