A new report alleges that Borderlands director Eli Roth called for activist Greta Thunberg “to be eaten by cannibals” after she was reportedly detained by the Israeli and deported upon attempting to provide aid to Gaza.

Thunberg was detained by Israeli forces along with a boat that she was traveling on that was bound for Gaza to deliver aid to Palestine. Israel Foreign Ministry posted on X, “With recent reports of a “celebrities yacht” heading to Gaza, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to clarify the following: The maritime zone off the coast of Gaza is closed to unauthorized vessels under a legal naval blockade, consistent with international law. The yacht is claiming that it is delivering humanitarian aid. In fact, it is a media gimmick for publicity (which includes less than a single truckload of aid) - a ‘selfie yacht’.”

“Humanitarian aid is delivered regularly and effectively via different channels and routes, and is transferred through established distribution mechanisms,” it continued. “Over the past two weeks, more than 1,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza from Israel. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has distributed close to 11 million meals directly to civilians in Gaza. The Gaza maritime zone remains an active conflict area, and Hamas has previously exploited sea routes for terrorist attacks, including the October 7th massacre. Unauthorized attempts to breach the blockade are dangerous, unlawful, and undermine ongoing humanitarian efforts.”

“We call on all actors to act responsibly and to channel humanitarian aid through legitimate, coordinated mechanisms, not through provocation,” it concluded.

Less than 3 hours later it shared a photo of Thunberg and noted, “Greta Thunberg is currently on her way to Israel, safe and in good spirits.”

On June 10, the Israel Foreign Ministry reported that “Greta Thunberg just departed Israel on a flight to Sweden (via France).”

In a video released by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which operated the vessel attempting to get into Gaza, Thunberg alleged she and the rest of the passengers were kidnapped.

She says in the video, “My name is Greta Thunberg and I am from Sweden. If you see this video we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces, or forces that support Israel. I urge all my friends, family, and comrades to put pressure on the Swedish government to release me and the others as soon as possible.”

According to the Instagram account A Shot Magazine, Roth reacted to Thunberg’s action by wishing she gets “eaten by cannibals.” The outlet shared an alleged screenshot from his Instagram Stories that features a screenshot of a post from Hen Mazig that states, “You weren’t kidnapped, Greta. You trespassed into an active war zone. You were warned. Repeatedly.”

Roth then added his own comment, “She needs to be eaten by cannibals.”

In another post, again commenting on a post from Hen Mazig, Roth allegedly posted, “If you posted Greta’s antisemitic propaganda you are dead to me.”

