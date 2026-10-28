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Rex's avatar
Rex
32m

Do we know EA is giving up the Mass Effect IP? They may just keep it and publish a sequel themselves.

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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
2h

This is the equivalent of your kid, who doesn't all day on screens instead of cleaning his room, shoving as much junk in the closet as quickly as he can because he just heard you pull your car into the driveway.

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