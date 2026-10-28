Report: BioWare Pulled a Pride-Style Flag From a Mass Effect Demo for EA Executives Before the Studio Closed

BFM Tech reporter Sylvain Trinel says BioWare developers removed a flag resembling a Pride flag from a Mass Effect: Universe presentation shown to EA management. EA announced on Oct. 21 that BioWare is closing.

BioWare said on X: “BioWare is closing and early development on the next Mass Effect project is ending.” The cuts total about 400 jobs, roughly 3% of EA’s workforce, with around 50 at BioWare. EA went private in August through a $55 billion leveraged buyout led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, with Silver Lake Partners and Affinity Partners in the consortium. Laid-off developers told Trinel the presentation videos they showed the new management did not convince executives. EA’s letter to staff said: “Over the past several months, we’ve taken a hard look at our business.”

The flag is the detail drawing the most attention. It appeared in a presentation video BioWare prepared for EA’s new leadership. It apparently looked close enough to a Pride flag that the team treated it as a risk. A source told Trinel the flag “could cause friction” with executive management, and the stated worry was that it might offend. The flag came out before the executives saw the demo. Trinel also posted: “I also learned that certain diversity-focused elements were removed from demos shown to EA executives.” He did not say what those elements were.

Trinel gives a reason for the change. He says the removal anticipated negative feedback from conservative executives given EA’s new shareholding structure. He says it was not an effort to hide inclusive elements.

Much remains unknown. No one has been named as making the call. No date has been given, and the flag’s design has not been described. EA and BioWare have not commented. Nothing in the report says the flag caused the cancellation.

EA has faced this fight before. Fox News attacked the first Mass Effect in 2008 over a possible romance between Shepard and Liara, and EA defended the game. When Mass Effect 3 added same-sex romances in 2012, EA communications chief Jeff Brown said the company had received thousands of letters opposing them, and the romances stayed. The new owners are a different group, and the flag came out for them.

The game itself leaked a day after the closure. A trailer titled Mass Effect: Universe appeared on Reddit’s r/masseffect on Oct. 22, and Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier confirmed it was “a real trailer of the Mass Effect game that BioWare was developing up until its closure yesterday.” A man in an N7 trench coat meets an asari at a bar and says he has found a “new line of work.” Liara T’Soni then reveals herself and a biotic brawl breaks out. Laid-off developers say the game was set 600 years in the future with a new protagonist, Liara in a major role, and a late-2028 target on Unreal Engine.

Fans are split over what to do about it. The Save Mass Effect petition has passed 200,000 signatures and asks EA to fund and staff the franchise properly or license it to another studio. Supporters took the campaign to Times Square. The licensing idea divides them: Kala Elizabeth says the movement is about “supporting the devs and BioWare as a studio,” not only the IP.

The studio’s recent record explains the split. Mass Effect: Andromeda (2017) landed at 72 on Metacritic for PC, with widespread technical problems and facial animation that became a running joke. EA folded BioWare Montreal into Motive Studio and put the franchise on hold.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard followed in November 2024. It opened with a BioWare-record 70,000 concurrent players on Steam, and its Metacritic user score sat at 2.2 within days. One user wrote: “Another franchise hijacked by this mediocre ideology; pathetic.” Another called it “an HR training on diversity, equity, and inclusion with interactivity.” In January 2025, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said Dragon Age “underperformed our net bookings expectations.” About 1.5 million players showed up, nearly half short of EA’s projection.

Put the pieces in order. BioWare spent years selling inclusion as a feature, and its last Dragon Age missed by half. According to the people who built Mass Effect: Universe, a flag came out of the demo when the buyers changed. A studio that edits its messaging for the owners was not driven by creative conviction. The fans who loved Shepard’s trilogy are left with a leaked trailer and a petition.

With EA closing the studio and 200,000 fans asking for a license, who should get the Mass Effect IP, and should they run the playbook BioWare ran?