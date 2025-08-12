Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gridhunter's avatar
Gridhunter
Aug 13

A business selling ID verification touts a self-funded study backing up their product?

Where do I invest?!

Self-referencing paradoxes are some of the best paradoxes.

Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Aug 12

They don't need my ID and I don't need a game that requires it.

Hiding? No, it's just NONE OF THEIR BUSINESS. I'm old-school.

Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture