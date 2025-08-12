A new report claims that 73% of all gamers would verify their identification in order to play without cheaters.

The report comes Play Safe ID, which provides gamers with what it describes as a “zero-knowledge verification” ID through its partner Entrust that allows you to remain anonymous. The ID allows gamers to unlock “new matchmaking where you only play with real players who believe in fair competition and play legit.” The goal is to keep cheaters out of gaming.

Play Safe ID CEO Andrew Wailes said the report is “built on a survey of over 2,000 gamers” and was done “to find out how a wide range of gamers feel [about cheating] across different countries, gender, and age.” Specifically they surveyed 2,013 gamers aged 18+ in the United States and the United Kingdom who are “most likely to play first person shooters, sports games, and casual games.”

The report states that “73% of gamers would be happy to verify themselves in order to play without cheaters.”

It added, “This proves that players prioritise fair play and positive experience over potential privacy or data concerns, opening the door for innovative accountability technology.”

What do you make of this survey? Would you share your ID in order to play without cheaters?

