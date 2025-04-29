A new report alleges that EA is laying off between 300 and 400 employees and scrapping a Titanfall project.

A report from Jason Schreier at Bloomberg claims, “Between 300 and 400 positions were eliminated, including around 100 at Respawn, according to a person familiar with the cuts.”

He also noted that an extraction shooter set in the Titanfall world codenamed R7 was scrapped.

EA spokesman Justin Higgs confirmed the layoffs, “As part of our continued focus on our long-term strategic priorities, we’ve made select changes within our organization that more effectively aligns teams and allocates resources in service of driving future growth.”

Respawn, an EA subsidiary also confirmed the layoffs in a post to social media. The company revealed it was laying off people who work on Apex Legends and its Star Wars Jedi franchise. Furthermore, it noted it was scrapping two projects that were in development.

These layoffs come in the wake of layoffs at BioWare following the company’s release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which was a commercial failure.

At the end of January BioWare General Manager Gary McKay announced the layoffs at the company. He said, “Given this stage of development, we don’t require support from the full studio. We have incredible talent here at BioWare, and so we have worked diligently over the past few months to match many of our colleagues with other teams at EA that had open roles that were a strong fit.”

These layoffs came in the wake of EA admitting that Dragon Age: The Veilguard failed to meet the company’s expectations by around 50%.

In a press release, EA stated, “Dragon Age engaged approximately 1.5 million players during the quarter, down nearly 50% from the company’s expectations.”

Of note, Electronic Arts pushes DEI policies. On the company’s website it states, “We embed inclusion in our practices throughout the employee lifecycle — from how we attract talent, to how we develop and retain talent, to how we compensate and create a sense of belonging. We regularly review our people programs and practices with an aim to keep them free from bias. We strive to create a work environment in which employees can do their best work. From our regular engagement efforts to the ways in which we build trust that employees can raise workplace concerns, to how we are evolving to meet the needs of our globally distributed workforce, we’re working together to support our people and deliver on our business goals.”

