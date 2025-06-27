Fandom Pulse

John Van Stry
Jun 27, 2025

Not buying it. The trad publishers are losing market share, because no one wants to read their gatekeeping stories that are all DEI and left-wing scolds.

I'm not seeing a decrease in my sales or my market share. I'm seeing new authors showing up and doing quite well. I honestly believe MORE people are reading now than a decade ago and what I see around me only seems to confirm this.

Yes, the AI scammers are a pox upon the business, but if Amazon were to hire some trained and experience programmers and stop offshoring everything to incompetents, that could easily be filtered out - it's not hard, it just takes people who know WTF they're doing.

StargazerA5
Jun 28, 2025

The tipping point passed a few years ago. I use eReaderIQ to watch books/series/authors for discounts and buy most of my Kindle books at the $1.99 or less price point, and almost never above the $3 price point. For instance when Justified and For Steam and Country went on sale, I was alerted and picked them up. I've bought literally hundreds of books at this price point in the past 12 months, with kindle points helping subsidize it. I have a backlog of books that could last me many years. Because of that, I have no interest in paying top dollar for eBooks.

