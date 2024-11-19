Remedy Entertainment finally provided another sales update for the Sweet Baby Inc. infected Alan Wake 2 game and shared that the game has only sold 1.8 million copies in total.

In a post to X, Remedy announced, “Alan Wake 2 has sold over 1.8M units.”

Furthermore, it shared that Control 2 will be an action RPG and that it will release a Control Ultimate Edition to Mac on February 12, 2025. Finally, it shared it will give Control a free update some time in early 2025.

During a Q&A presentation, Remedy CEO Tero Virtala was questioned about what he thought about the sales for Alan Wake 2.

He said, “I think Alan Wake 2, the sales have two sides. On the one hand, when the game is not yet profitable, are we happy? We are not happy. Every game that we make especially with this quality level, they should be profitable faster.”

“But then at the same time … the sales of Alan Wake 2 have quite been in line with our original estimates. Yes, our productions didn’t quite work as well as they do today, a few years back. In a way, we ended up overinvesting, investing more into the game and therefore the part set has been higher. So with the higher part set, this in a way forecast it’s sales that we have followed hasn’t yet been enough to equal the development costs.”

“I wouldn’t want to speculate what the long-term possibilities are,” he continued. “Our business cases depend on the game are three to five years. So there is still a lot of time for Alan Wake 2 to sell. We have seen that Control over 5 years has sold 4.5 million units and continues to sell. So we do think Alan Wake 2 still has a lot of potential ahead of it,” he concluded.

Finnish analyst Atte Riikola had previously estimated that the game cost €70 million with €50 million going to development and the other €20 million going to marketing.

That analysis clearly underestimated how much the company spent on the game given the base game was retailing at $49.99 on the Epic Games store. With 1.8 million units sold that’s about $90 million in revenue or approximately €85 million.

Obviously, there are some other factors that would go into this well, physical editions for the game are retailing at $59.99 and Deluxe versions of the game range from $69.99 to $79.99. However, it is currently discounted on the Epic Games store for $34.99.

Regardless, it seems apparent that even selling 1.8 million units is not enough for the game to break even and begin to generate any kind of profit.

While Virtala is optimistic the game will continue to sell, sales of the game have clearly stagnated.

The last time the company had provided sales data for the game was in its Business Review document for the first quarter in 2024, where it revealed the game had “sold 1.3 million units as of the beginning of February.”

That means the game only sold around half a million units over the past 10 months. That’s an average of just 50,000 units per month.

Remedy had previously revealed it sold 1 million copies by the end of December 2023 after being released at the end of October 2023.

This means that 55% of all sales for the game were conducted in the game’s first two months and 72% of all sales in the first three months after it was released.

Even if the game continued to sell at 50,000 units per month, it would not achieve 4.5 million units sold. It would only hit 4.2 million units sold.

It’s also hard to imagine that the game would continue to average 50,000 units a month. It’s more than likely that number would continue to decline the more time passes especially since the game does not appear to have any other DLC or expansions past The Lake House, which arrived about a year after the game’s initial release.

