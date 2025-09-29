Fandom Pulse

twb
Sep 30

"Redditors react in anger" ...gee, it must be a day ending in y.

Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Sep 29

This could be a good thing. I detest radical Islam, but one thing can be certain, an Islamic game isn't going to push LGBTQ+123456PASSWORD degeneracy.

Kushner? Troubling. Not sure about him. I just can't bring myself to trust a Jew. Sorry. Far too many zionist Jews only want to poison "goyim" society.

How does that relationship work between SA and Kushner? Will be interesting to see.

I am tentatively positive about this buyout.

