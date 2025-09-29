Electronic Arts announced earlier today that it has been purchased in a $55 billion all-cash transaction by Saudi Arabia’s PIF, Silver Lake, and Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners.

In the press release, the company stated, “PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners bring deep sector experience, committed capital, and global portfolios with networks across gaming, entertainment, and sports that offer unique possibilities for EA to blend physical and digital experiences, enhance fan engagement, and create new growth opportunities. The transaction represents the largest all-cash sponsor take-private investment in history, with the Consortium partnering closely with EA to enable the Company to move faster and unlock new opportunities on a global stage.”

EA Chairman and CEO Andrew Wilson commented, “Our creative and passionate teams at EA have delivered extraordinary experiences for hundreds of millions of fans, built some of the world’s most iconic IP, and created significant value for our business. This moment is a powerful recognition of their remarkable work.”

He added, “Looking ahead, we will continue to push the boundaries of entertainment, sports, and technology, unlocking new opportunities. Together with our partners, we will create transformative experiences to inspire generations to come. I am more energized than ever about the future we are building.”

Affinity Partners CEO Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of United States President Donald Trump also stated, ““Electronic Arts ​is ​an ​extraordinary ​company with a ​world-class ​management ​team and a bold vision ​for ​the ​future. ​I’ve admired their ​ability to create iconic, lasting experiences, ​and ​as ​someone ​who ​grew up playing their ​games ​- and now enjoys them with his ​kids - I couldn’t be ​more ​excited about ​what’s ​ahead.”

This investment embodies Silver Lake’s mission to partner with exceptional management teams at the highest quality companies. EA is a special company: a global leader in interactive entertainment, anchored by its premier sports franchise, with accelerating revenue growth and strong and scaling free cash flow. We are honored to invest and partner with Andrew – an extraordinary CEO who has doubled revenue, nearly tripled EBITDA, and driven a fivefold increase in market cap during his tenure,” said Egon Durban, Co-CEO and Managing Partner of Silver Lake. “The future for EA is bright, we are going to invest heavily to grow the business and we are excited to support Andrew and the EA team as the company accelerates innovation, expands its reach worldwide, and continues to deliver incredible experiences to players and fans across generations.”

“PIF is uniquely positioned in the global gaming and esports sectors, building and supporting ecosystems that connect fans, developers, and IP creators,” said Turqi Alnowaiser, Deputy Governor and Head of International Investments at PIF. “PIF has demonstrated a strong commitment to these sectors, and this partnership will help further drive EA’s long-term growth, while fueling innovation within the industry on a global scale.”

On the PCGaming subreddit, numerous people reacted in anger. One wrote, “Sold to the saudis and trumps son in law. Yall remember when a president got impeached for a blowjob and it was a world reaching fkn scandal? Watergate wouldnt even be noticed in 2025.”

Another posted, “‘Private’ is a creative way of distracting from its government investors. One of the owners is an arm of Saudi Arabia and another has direct ties to the Trump administration. Some truly disgusting influences are now ingrained in a major game publisher.”

“This buyout just makes it easier for me to never buy an EA game again,” wrote one. “The company was already trash and now they will be monetising everything ten fold to recoup their losses.”

“A gross-ass LBO of the longest running independent major American gaming company by a foreign religo-fascist autocracy whose citizens and elements of their royal family literally bankrolled the largest terrorist attack ever committed on US soil. Really makin’ that America great again, boys. Mission accomplished. Disgusting,” posted another.

One other wrote, “The conspiracy theorist in me thinks this is baaaad news for the continued radicalization of young men.”

One individual said he was boycotting the company, “I personally stopped buying EA products years ago... but damn, if there was ever a time to STOP BUYING PRODUCTS FROM EA, it is now. I’m not touching f**k-all that has Trump’s son-in-law’s name on it... or any of the Trumps for that matter. F**k those people. There are no game titles, THAT GOOD.”

