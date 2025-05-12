A self-described pansexual Reddit user admitted he engaged in a coordinated campaign with Reddit staff to destroy the anti-woke Warhammer 40K subreddit, HorusGalaxy

As Fandom Pulse reported earlier this month, the anti-woke Warhammer 40K subreddit, HorusGalaxy, appeared to be the target of a coordinated campaign to destroy the community.

The subreddit’s creator and one of its former moderators, TheHighLordIsHere, had reported at the beginning of April that Reddit had removed a moderator for “continued violations of Rule 3.”

He noted, “Reddit admins have banned another one of our moderators for an arbitrary reason again. (See attached image for what they said.) This is yet another example of how they seem to be looking for any excuse to target this subreddit simply because we don’t conform to the ‘approved’ way of thinking.”

“It’s clear that the goalposts keep moving,” he added. “We’ve done our best to follow the rules and conform as much as possible, but it doesn’t seem to matter—they will still find a way to come after us. They explicitly threatened further action against this subreddit, We’re not sure what will happen next, but if they decide to shut us down, we want to make sure everyone can regroup.”

READ: The Cult Of The New: How Gamers Are Being Manipulated Into Buying Mediocre Products At Premium Prices

Two weeks later and he reported that he had been removed as a moderator from the subreddit due to an alleged violation of Moderator Code of Conduct Rule 1, “Well it happened, I don't even use reddit or comment on anything but still got removed lmao. sorry to say guys but I think the sub will be taken down soon, I advise everyone to join the discord just in case. This site sucks.”

Then at the beginning of May, former moderator MirageoftheEmperor revealed that he and a number of new moderators were removed by Reddit without any explanation whatsoever.

He wrote, “All of the new mods I added (including me) were removed yesterday by Reddit without any warning or reason. Lmao. It was an honor o7.”

READ: Despite Easily Being Able To Print In The USA, New Star Realms Conquest Crowdfund Goes Digital Only To Virtue Signal To Tabletop Industry On Tariffs

Another moderator, Alternate40KRules, who had been a moderator for almost a year was also removed. A post on the subreddit notes he was removed, but does not give a reason.

Now, Reddit user SilverGecko23 has admitted that he engaged in a coordinated effort to attack and destroy the HorusGalaxy subreddit.

In a post, the user wrote, “I was originally put into HorusGalaxy as a plant to gather information to be used to destroy the subreddit and discord. This was a targeted effort that included actions of reddit admins and Mods of other left leaning WH subs such as Grimdank and Sigmarxism.”

“I regret ever being a part of this,” the user continued. “Take this from someone who was once under the belief that r/HorusGalaxy was nothing but a cesspit. I was wrong they have good people and a handful of bad actors have tarnished that image. I only regret not coming out and admitting this earlier because i have now lost people who i had hoped to call friends.”

He went on to reveal some of the tactics used to attack the subreddit, “Many of the Brigading attempts on HG have used faked and altered screenshots to remove context from conversations in the hopes of all mods being removed so a new team could take over. I will never be forgiven by my friends who i betrayed, but i am sorry for deceiving you.”

What do you make of this admission of guilt?

NEXT: CMON Posts $3 Million Loss For 2024 Despite Having More Than $26 Million In Unfulfilled Crowdfunds