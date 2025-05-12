Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J.R. Logan's avatar
J.R. Logan
May 12, 2025

Nice to see the massive expansion of intelligence trained people during the second gulf war is keeping our table top games safe with social engineering.

Reply
Share
Scott Waddell's avatar
Scott Waddell
May 12, 2025

Forget it Jake, it's Reddittown.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture