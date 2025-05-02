The creator of the HorusGalaxy subreddit has alleged that he was removed as a moderator from it for violating Moderator Code of Conduct: Rule 1.

On Wednesday, April 16th, TheHighLordIsHere shared a screenshot from the Reddit moderation team that he was removed as a moderator from the subreddit with Reddit informing him he violated the Moderator Code of Conduct: Rule 1.

He wrote, “Well it happened, , I don't even use reddit or comment on anything but still got removed lmao. sorry to say guys but I think the sub will be taken down soon, I advise everyone to join the discord just in case. This site sucks.”

According to Reddit, Rule 1 of the Moderator Code of Conduct states that mods should not “create, approve, enable or encourage rule-breaking content or behavior.” This means that moderators shouldn't approve, facilitate, or encourage content or behavior that violates the Reddit Rules or other policies.”

Examples of this include “encouraging, allowing, or engaging in sitewide rules violations, such as content containing non-consensual intimate media, promotion of hate based on identity or vulnerability, or prohibited transactions; assigning user flair that promotes hate based on identity or vulnerability; using automoderator to leave a pinned comment containing spam on all posts; adding banned moderators back to the mod team on alternate accounts; using community styling, such as banners, to share content that violates the Reddit Rules; allowing community members to instigate harassment or share personally identifiable information of someone.”

In another post to the Kotaku in Action subreddit that he posted on May 1st, he noted that not only was he removed, but that 13 other moderators were removed as well at 8:29 AM on May 1st.

Former moderator MirageoftheEmperor provided context and noted that he and the moderators he had added were removed from the subreddit without any explanation.

Another moderator, Alternate40KRules, who had been a moderator for almost a year was also removed. A post on the subreddit notes he was removed, but does not give a reason.

This is not the first time that Reddit has removed moderators from the subreddit. Back at the beginning of April, TheHighLordIsHere shared that Reddit had removed a mod for “continued violations of Rule 3.”

He noted, “Reddit admins have banned another one of our moderators for an arbitrary reason again. (See attached image for what they said.) This is yet another example of how they seem to be looking for any excuse to target this subreddit simply because we don’t conform to the ‘approved’ way of thinking.

“It’s clear that the goalposts keep moving,” he added. “We’ve done our best to follow the rules and conform as much as possible, but it doesn’t seem to matter—they will still find a way to come after us. They explicitly threatened further action against this subreddit, We’re not sure what will happen next, but if they decide to shut us down, we want to make sure everyone can regroup.”

What do you make of Reddit removing the creator and these moderators from the HorusGalaxy subreddit?

