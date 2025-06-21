Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
Jun 22, 2025

If it's another Red Dead Redemption, no thanks.

RDR thought it historically accurate to use "Jesus" as an expletive.

But that is not historically accurate. The usage wasn't popularized until the 1960s (starting 1950s in print).

Copious source documents from the civil war disagree with H-wood. No matter what H-wood pushes, "Jesus" as an expletive would've been deadly blasphemy not even hardened criminals would've used. Such usage wasn't even in the mindset.

So why the push to have Vikings saying it? Knights? Bishops? Everystein Singleberg Timeowitz.

AJ
Jun 22, 2025

*Was* he being misleading? He didn't backtrack on having exciting news; he only reminded everyone he's not the one ultimately responsible for sharing it.

