'Red Dead Redemption' Actor Rob Wiethoff Admits To Misleading Fans After Making An Announcement He Had "Exciting News"
Rob Wiethoff, the voice actor for John Marston admitted to misleading fans after he claimed he had exciting news that he could not reveal.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
During a recent stream where he was playing Red Dead Redemption II, Wiethoff said, “I got such exciting news. I can’t share it with you right now. It’s absolutely killing me. By the end of this week, hopefully sooner – not as soon as tomorrow, but definitely before Friday. Oh, my goodness! The news that I have to share, and I won’t be the only one sharing it, I cannot wait for you to know what’s going on.”
“And that’s all I can say,” he continued. “That’s all I can think about right now. You will know soon enough. I am so excited, I truly cannot think about anything else, especially playing this game, other than I want to tell you something so bad.”
READ: Transfiguration Without Transcendence - Why 'Stellar Blade' is Trans Coded
However, during a workout stream, he admitted he misled people. He said, “I possibly misled some people when I announced that I have something to announce that I can’t talk about right now. Just please recognize. And I know that you know this, but let me remind you, I guess. I do not make announcements for Rockstar Games. We all know that. I’m just reminding you. I do not make announcements for Rockstar Games. Rockstar Games makes announcements for Rockstar Games. And they don’t use me to do that. So please know that.”
“And, again, I still think that a lot of you are going to be really excited about this news, absolutely. Also, I can’t share it with you yet. And I’m so sorry. But I truly am that excited. That’s all I’m gonna say about that for now,” he concluded.
What do you make of Wiethoff’s comments?
NEXT: The Parasitic Metaphysics of Transhumanism - 'Stellar Blade' and the Struggle Over Being
If it's another Red Dead Redemption, no thanks.
RDR thought it historically accurate to use "Jesus" as an expletive.
But that is not historically accurate. The usage wasn't popularized until the 1960s (starting 1950s in print).
Copious source documents from the civil war disagree with H-wood. No matter what H-wood pushes, "Jesus" as an expletive would've been deadly blasphemy not even hardened criminals would've used. Such usage wasn't even in the mindset.
So why the push to have Vikings saying it? Knights? Bishops? Everystein Singleberg Timeowitz.
*Was* he being misleading? He didn't backtrack on having exciting news; he only reminded everyone he's not the one ultimately responsible for sharing it.