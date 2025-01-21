Fandom Pulse

Joseph L. Wiess
Jan 24, 2025

I feel for the man, but as he said, they bought the book. They can do with it what they want. If they want to sell it, they can. If they don't, they don't have to.

That's one of the reasons why I no longer want an agent or a big publishing company to buy my books.

I operate under the umbrella of, "If you don't own it, it's not yours."

Maybe everyone should tell the big publishing houses to kick rocks and go into business for themselves.

Steve
Jan 21, 2025

Self publish. Michael Sullivan does that, him and his wife. They are great at it. Ryan Cahill is another. Don’t trust these immoral companies.

