Following the release of its first cinematic trailer and a brief tease at its gameplay, Rebel Wolves shared new character details for Blood of the Dawnwalker.

As revealed in its cinematic trailer, the game puts players in control of “Coen, a young man turned into a Dawnwalker, forever treading the line between the world of day and the realm of night.”

The developer added, “Use your skills and combine vampiric strength with human resolve as you take on a quest to save the ones you love. Face your foes – be they human, monster, or the ticking clock itself. But remember – the real evil may bask in the sun's light, and the most loyal of allies could lurk under the cover of night.”

In a post to X, Rebel Wolves shared more details about Coen, “Born to a peasant family as the oldest of four siblings, Coen’s childhood was not easy. He started working in the silver mines, alongside his father, when he was still a kid.”

“As a an intelligent and curious child, he dreamt of adventure and travelling out of the valley, away from his chores and family obligations. He never did – he knows his family needs him to survive and he cannot abandon them,” they continued. “Gaining vampiric powers turns his life upside down and terrifies him, but... it also gives him means to become free from the constraints and duties placed upon him.”

They also provided details on Brencis, the seemingly lead vampire that turns Coen.

His description states, “Born in the Roman Empire under the name Caeso Burrienus Laurentius, AD 131, to a noble family who owned massive latifundia, Brencis was destined for greatness.”

“He joined the rank of Senators and quickly rose to the top of Roman officialdom, with ambitions to become the next consul,” it continues. “He was on the right track to make it happen... if only he was not turned into a vampire. In a blink of an eye, he fell from the very top of the social ladder to its very bottom – but his hunger for power remained.”

Rebel Wolves also addressed concerns that the game would feature a time limit.

One user commented, “The time limit idea is really stupid for an RPG? I don't want to be forced to rush through a game, I want to explore and do things at my own pace, this makes the game a bargain bin buy for me to be honest, and for the love of god allow us to change that ridiculous hairstyle the dude is rockin...”

Rebel Wolves responded, “No rushing, it's not in real time. You will have limited time to complete Coen's main goal (30 days and 30 nights, in-game), and every quest you finish will move the time forward, but exploring the world doesn't.”

They also responded to another user who questioned, “Does the 30 days and 30 nights limit exploration?”

Rebel Wolves answered, “No, it doesn't. The game itself doesn’t have a hard time limit and it doesn’t require you to rush anything.”

What do you make of these new character details?

