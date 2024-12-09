Reacher actor Matthew Marsden rebuked Tron: Legacy actress and Booksmart director Olivia Wilde after she whined about women being oppressed in Hollywood.

As reported by Variety, during an appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Wilde whined about women being oppressed in Hollywood.

She said, “I think for many young women, when we love movies as little girls, we’re told, ‘Oh, you should be an actress.”

In contrast, with boys she said, “I think when little boys say they love movies, people say ‘You should be a director.'”

She then complained that financiers are not giving women opportunities. She bemoaned, “Movies directed by women don’t make less money. It’s not the audience’s problem. It’s the financiers, it’s the studios. They need to take what they perceive as a risk.”

“I think we need to raise women to believe that they are allowed to take up space, that they’re allowed to be leaders,” she stated. “It’s difficult to run a production, and it’s difficult for men too. But as women, we’re sort of told that we should, in many ways, constantly apologize for our existence. And as a director, you can’t do that. I think that it’s about shifting the way that we raise women to consider how they should behave and to encourage that kind of fearlessness.”

Ironically, Variety reported that Wilde admitted her dream was to be become an actress and she had that dream since she was three.

Alex Ritman at Variety wrote, “Wilde also discussed wanting to be an actress from the age of three, and then foregoing college to instead move to Hollywood at the age of 18.”

Ritman then quoted Wilde, “But I said, if I hadn’t worked after a year I’d go back to school, and I was lucky enough to start working.”

Elsewhere during her discussion, Wilde claimed that the show House was getting “insane death threats constantly coming into the studios.” Variety reported this was due to her character in the show being involved in an interracial relationship.

She also observed how the slippery slope of degeneracy works by noting that her character on the show was bisexual and that was abnormal at the time in Hollywood, but it has now become commonplace. She said, “Seeing what’s on television now, if you watch Euphoria, the fact that that my character was shocking and groundbreaking then, it’s like, no, it’s nothing.”

Marsden reacted to Variety’s coverage of Wilde’s comments by simply stating, “Not true at all.”

What do you make of Wilde's comments? What do you make of Marsden's rebuke?

