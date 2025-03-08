Actor Matthew Marsden, who played Paris in Helen of Troy, and Stan in Prime Video’s Reacher series recently shared an explanation for why woke and leftist ideology dominates Hollywood.

In a post to X, Marsden responded to an individual who shared, “The money the left throws [at movies and television] is generally without strings requiring a profit though. Often at taxpayer expense.”

He replied, “Ok. Firstly, this is the problem. The left understands the bigger picture. A movie is forever and it is worth the spend for them to influence culture, even if it sits on a streaming platform.”

“Why do you think the Oscars is full of movies no one has watched? It gives them a huge boost at the box office and helps get people to watch them,” he continued. “By funding these movies, the left also pays large sums to actors who use their platforms to spout leftist ideas. That’s money well spent for them.”

From there he pointed out that due to these investment practices, which have used the federal government, the left controls the industry, “Also, right now the left has the monopoly in the industry and distribution. There is no guarantee that an investor will get their money back. You can do whatever you can to mitigate the risks, but until the industry if (sp?) forcibly opened up to competition, this will always be the case.”

“The other thing is that independent investors do not want to stump up the money for big talent, and even when they do, you fall into the same situation as I said at the beginning… you are funding leftist actors to spout their ideology that is often completely at odds with the morals of the investors,” he reiterated.

Marsden concluded by pointing out that many right wing investors fund losing political causes without any return on investment and that that investment might be better spent on creating lasting works of art, “Just remember… big donors give 10s of millions to political campaigns that go nowhere ( Dr Oz anyone?) and there is no ROI. At least movies are out there forever and can influence generations for the rest of time.”



To highlight Marsden’s points, The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau admitted that the goal of Hollywood films and television is to pass down values and morals to the next generation.

Speaking at Vanity Fair’s New Establishment Summit back in 2019, Favreau said, “Understanding that stories for the generation that’s coming of age can open doors to people and help guide the values of our culture if stories are told well. So to me that’s the part that I feel.”

He added, “That there are life lessons that are in these stories, that carry on the tradition and speaking to [George Lucas] he felt that the western was the genre that helped teach a generation of people coming of age about the value systems that are espoused by that genre, and that Star Wars part of that responsibility is remembering that part of your audience is a whole generation that’s coming of age and through stories we express our values to the next generation. And so one of the things he said was not to lose sight that this is the main audience for stories.”

“It’s great for us who grew up with it and feel nostalgic, but really you’re trying to teach life lessons through the themes and the conflicts that arise among these characters,” he concluded.

Novelist Brian Niemeier has also noted how Hollywood is used to impose death cult morals and values on to the public, “To understand this method, one need only understand the archetypal trope of the protagonist. This is the character who drives the story by setting out on a quest to achieve a concrete goal against opposition. Hollywood learned through long trial and error to make the protagonist as likeable and relatable to audiences as possible. The idea is to make audiences identify with the hero.”

“Hollywood churn[ed] out decades of movies wherein heroes whom audiences identified with achieved their goals by acting according to the Death Cult’s morals.” he added. “That point bears repeating. To bring movie audiences around to your way of thinking, show characters they like being successful by acting in line with your moral standard.”

In order to counter this programming that is bringing our society to ruin, one must follow Marsden’s instructions. State funding of this degeneracy must be put to a stop and the Trump administration appears to be doing that as it banned federal funding for gender ideology. That is a good first step.

However, right wing patrons must work to create works of art that “hold to the absolute primacy of the objective moral order, that is, this order by itself surpasses and fittingly coordinates all other spheres of human affairs-the arts not excepted-even though they be endowed with notable dignity,” as Pope Paul VI advised in Inter Mirifica.

There is some movement in this area with the rise of Angel Studios creating films such as The Sound of Freedom and Shift. KIN has also created a fabulous children’s television program called Benjamin Cello. Sylvester Stallone and his Balboa Productions also appears to be making in roads especially with his upcoming adaptation of Chuck Dixon’s Levon’s Trade novel, A Working Man, starring Jason Statham.

However, much more needs to be done and can be done especially since Hollywood has expertly broken down a number of strong and powerful franchises that did “hold to the absolute primacy of the objective moral order” such as Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, and Marvel Comics.

What do you make of Marsden’s explanation?

