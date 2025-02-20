Alan Ritchson, known for playing Jack Reacher in the Prime Video series, blasted former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz calling him a “motherf***er” and saying that he is an adversary.

In an interview with GQ, Ritchson said, “ That motherf***er. We are adversaries. It's shocking to me that the panhandle of Florida continues to vote for somebody—knowing everything we know about him and the promises that he's made behind closed doors about pardoning certain criminals—he's just not a good dude!”

“There's part of me that wants to get into politics to outdo somebody like him for good, and there's part of me that's like, I'm not duplicitous enough to succeed in politics,” he added. “There are certain people that do a good job of staying true to who they are, but they're ineffective. I think Bernie Sanders is a hero. But it's like, what has he accomplished?”

Ritchson is no stranger to making political statements since his star power rose with Reacher. In April 2024, he accused President Donald Trump of being a “rapist and a con man.”

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about his YouTube channel, InstaChurch and how he views Christianity, he said, “I’m a Christian quite simply because of what Jesus calls us to do. Love other people until death. It doesn’t mean we’re all to be hung on a cross, but how can I suffer for you? That is a beautiful thing.”

He then decried Christians, “Christians today have become the most vitriolic tribe. It is so antithetical to what Jesus was calling us to be and to do.”

Next, he made his accusations against President Trump, “Trump is a rapist and a con man, and yet the entire Christian church seems to be treat him like he’s their poster child and it’s unreal. I don’t understand it.”

What do you make of Ritchson’s recent comments towards Congressman Matt Gaetz?

