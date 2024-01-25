Valerian & Laureline

In Europe, the most popular form of comics is Bandes dessinées, which originated in the Franco-Belgian areas, but spread across Euopre. Pop culture expert, RazörFist, has often talked about how these comics are some of the finest in the world, better even than manga in their breadth of storytelling and artistic styles. RazörFist stopped by Fandom Pulse to tell us his top 10 Bandes dessinées. Let’s see what he recommends.

Valerian The Complete Collection Cover

"Valérian" is a French sci-fi comic series by Pierre Christin and Jean-Claude Mézières. It follows spacetime agents Valérian and Laureline on adventures across planets, dealing with temporal issues. Praised for imaginative world-building and their dynamic partnership. Debuted in 1967.

RazörFist says: Seminal space opera that is at least as influential on Cyberpunk as it was on Star Wars (who… 'borrowed'… many of its designs) by the great Jean-Claude Mézières.

Undertaker

"Undertaker" by Xavier Dorison and Ralph Meyer is a Western graphic novel series. It chronicles the exploits of Jonas Crow, an undertaker with a mysterious past, navigating the harsh Wild West. Filled with suspense, intrigue, and stunning visuals, it offers a unique twist on the traditional Western genre.

RazörFist says: Proof that the Western is alive and well in European comics.

Noir Burlesque

RELATED: Literature Devil: Rorschach Truly Is The Hero In Alan Moore’s Watchmen

"Noir Burlesque" by Enrico Marini is a captivating graphic novel that blends noir and burlesque elements. Set in a mysterious, seductive world, the story unfolds with stunning visuals and a compelling narrative. As secrets unravel, the characters navigate a dark and alluring atmosphere, creating a unique and unforgettable reading experience.

RazörFist says: Lavishly illustrated modern Noir that ably demonstrates that Europe has not forgotten the film and comic genres that America has long left by the wayside.

Bouncer

"Bouncer" by Alejandro Jodorowsky and François Boucq is a gritty Western graphic novel series. The one-armed bouncer, Bouncer, confronts corruption and violence in the tumultuous Barro City. Filled with dark humor, complex characters, and vivid art, it's a compelling journey through the harsh landscapes of the Wild West.

RazörFist says: The cinematic epic starring a one-armed gunfighter is some of Jodorowsky's most consistently excellent work, and Boucq's artwork goes from strength to strength.

Elric

"Elric" by Jean-Luc Cano and Julien Blondel adapts Michael Moorcock's iconic character into a visually stunning graphic novel. Elric, the brooding albino emperor, wields the soul-devouring sword Stormbringer on a quest through a dark, magical world. Filled with sorcery, politics, and epic battles, it captures the essence of Moorcock's fantasy masterpiece.

RazörFist says: Spectacular, if loose, adaptation of Michael Moorcock's Dark Fantasy epic. The art still hits hard today.

Jeremiah

"Jeremiah" by Hermann is a post-apocalyptic graphic novel series. Jeremiah and Kurdy navigate a world ravaged by a deadly virus, encountering survival challenges and moral dilemmas. Hermann's stark art and gripping storytelling unravel a tale of friendship, betrayal, and the struggle for humanity in a desolate future.

RazörFist says: The visionary BD that inspired Mad Max, and much of the Post-Apocalyptic genre. George Miller and Byron Kennedy reportedly had copies of Jeremiah on-set with them while making the first two films.

Thorgal

RELATED: Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly Take Shots At DC Comics For Only Having Batman Stories In New Outsiders Book

"Thorgal" by Jean Van Hamme and Grzegorz Rosiński is an epic fantasy graphic novel series. Follow Thorgal Aegirsson, a Viking with extraordinary abilities, as he journeys through mystical realms, facing gods, magic, and complex relationships. This visually stunning saga weaves a captivating narrative of adventure, mythology, and personal discovery.

RazörFist says: A long-running Polish-produced Fantasy book with a fun, pulpy edge and jaw-dropping art (particularly the black and white deluxe editions) - for fans of Conan and Berzerk.

Blueberry

"Blueberry" by Charlier and Moebius is a legendary Western graphic series. Follow the adventures of Mike Blueberry, a complex and heroic drifter, as he navigates the American frontier. Filled with gritty realism, political intrigue, and stunning art, it's a timeless tale of the Old West with a touch of antihero complexity.

RazörFist says: Still influential on BD today. Not merely for its gritty realism and cinematic style, but for its formatting. Something US comics could very much learn from.

Nikopol

"Nikopol" by Enki Bilal is a visionary graphic novel set in a dystopian future. Alcide Nikopol, a man frozen for decades, awakens in a surreal Paris ruled by Egyptian gods. As he navigates a world of political intrigue and surrealism, the story unfolds with stunning visuals and a blend of mythology and science fiction.

RazörFist says: A long-running Cyberpunk Fantasy where the Egyptian Gods flout the barrier between mortality and immortality. Featuring some of the best work of Bilal's career (who directed his own film adaptation of the comic, released as 'Immortal' in 2004).

Durango

"Durango" created by Yves Swolfs is a gritty Western graphic series. The lone gunslinger, Durango, navigates a world of corruption and violence. With a dark past and a thirst for justice, he confronts outlaws and faces moral dilemmas. Swolfs weaves a tale of vengeance, redemption, and the harsh realities of the Wild West.

RazörFist says: The most 'Spaghetti' of Westerns in the BD space. For fans of the Dollars trilogy and Corbucci Westerns such as Django and The Great Silence.

That’s his list for great Bandes dessinées! Some of these are easy to find, others are out of print but every one of the comics is a great read.

What do you think about RazörFist’s top 10 Bandes dessinées? Leave a comment and let us know.

NEXT: Sandman Creator Neil Gaiman Outraged At Chengdu Worldcon Hugo Award Ineligibility Debacle