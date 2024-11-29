Popular YouTube commentator The Long Moonlight writer and Ghost of the Badlands creator RazörFist called for Thanksgiving to be co-opted and imbued with heavenly import.

In an upload to his X account, where he admits to being out of character, RazörFist stated, “I implore you all, this Thanksgiving-. I know a lot of people have traditions. We sit there and we recite this prosaic laundry list of material gains and personal relations like it’s some kind of long-winded Dollar General receipt. That’s what we call Thanksgiving.

“But rather, as you survey the table as every eye meets yours absorb instead the immensity of the firmamental blessing that these people actually represent in your life. And then, most importantly, be one back,” he advised.

“As the Apostle Paul said-. Was it Galatians? Thessalonians? It was one of those -onians, ‘Wherefore comfort yourselves together and edify one another another as also ye abide with our Lord.”

In short, I want you to unashamedly, unblinkingly co-opt the so-called secular holiday so many of our Christian hosts bemoan and even argue we shouldn’t be celebrating. And instead I want you to imbue it with heavenly import.”

He concluded, “I am very much not RazörFist. I am very much out of character. But, nevertheless, I offer you a firm Godspeed this Thanksgiving. Now, eat your damn turkey.”

To be clear, the quote is from 1 Thessalonians 5:11. And RazörFist’s call echoes that of what George Washington proclaimed when he declared that Thursday, November 26, 1789 would be a national holiday of thanks.

Washington proclaimed, “Whereas it is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor-- and whereas both Houses of Congress have by their joint Committee requested me to recommend to the People of the United States a day of public thanksgiving and prayer to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many signal favors of Almighty God especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness.”

He continued, “Now therefore I do recommend and assign Thursday the 26th day of November next to be devoted by the People of these States to the service of that great and glorious Being, who is the beneficent Author of all the good that was, that is, or that will be-- That we may then all unite in rendering unto him our sincere and humble thanks--for his kind care and protection of the People of this Country previous to their becoming a Nation--for the signal and manifold mercies, and the favorable interpositions of his Providence which we experienced in the course and conclusion of the late war--for the great degree of tranquility, union, and plenty, which we have since enjoyed--for the peaceable and rational manner, in which we have been enabled to establish constitutions of government for our safety and happiness, and particularly the national One now lately instituted--for the civil and religious liberty with which we are blessed; and the means we have of acquiring and diffusing useful knowledge; and in general for all the great and various favors which he hath been pleased to confer upon us.”

Washington concluded, “And also that we may then unite in most humbly offering our prayers and supplications to the great Lord and Ruler of Nations and beseech him to pardon our national and other transgressions-- to enable us all, whether in public or private stations, to perform our several and relative duties properly and punctually--to render our national government a blessing to all the people, by constantly being a Government of wise, just, and constitutional laws, discreetly and faithfully executed and obeyed--to protect and guide all Sovereigns and Nations (especially such as have shewn kindness unto us) and to bless them with good government, peace, and concord--To promote the knowledge and practice of true religion and virtue, and the encrease of science among them and us--and generally to grant unto all Mankind such a degree of temporal prosperity as he alone knows to be best."

While Washington’s declaration was the first of many declarations, Thanksgiving would not be declared a federal holiday until Ulysses S. Grant signed the Holidays Act in 1870.

