Radical trans activist John Walker Flynt, who pretends to be a woman and calls himself Brianna Wu, got roasted after he pushed fellow trans activist Hunter Schafer to play Zelda in Nintendo’s upcoming The Legend of Zelda movie.

Following Nintendo announcing that actress Bo Bragason would play Zelda in the upcoming The Legend of Zelda film, Flynt took to X to push fellow trans activist for the role. He wrote, “I’m sorry this is silly. If anyone was ever born to play princess Zelda, it is Hunter Schafer.”

He was subsequently roasted in the replies and eventually limited who could reply.

One wrote, “Of course you would say this. But, Hunter is a man and Bo is a woman. Science.”

Flynt replied, “Hunter is not a man. She is a trans woman. She’s a particularly gorgeous woman.”

To be clear, Hunter Schafer is indeed a male.

Another posted, “You can fool yourself wall you want but that’s a man, it’s just a fact. Also, if you ever thought the cast rumors for him were true then I hate to break it to you but that was just a rumor created by a PR firm.”

One questioned, “Why would a man be ‘born to play’ a woman?”

SilverCyanide2 wrote, “Not a woman, so shouldn't play a woman. Just like you.”

Another posted, “How can one be born to play Zelda if they were born with a penis?”

“That’s dude. Dudes aren’t born to play women,” wrote another individual.

Mark S. posted, “That's a man. Stop trying to take roles away from young women.”

“A man was born to play a woman? Listen to yourself,” wrote Jason Pfiefler.

Another wrote, “zelda isnt a ugly man.”

Still another added, “Sorry, that's a dude, and dudes shouldn't make believe they're women. Whether it's the movies or real life!”

Another advised, “Zelda is a woman, Hunter is a man Hope this helps.”

To be clear, Schafer is also a man who pretends to be a woman. He made headlines back in February after he melted down when the United States government properly identified him as male on his passport. He said, “I don’t give a f**k that they put an ‘M’ on my passport. It doesn’t change really anything about me or my transness. However, it does make life a little harder.”

From there, Schafer declared, “This is getting very long, but I just want to say trans people are beautiful. We are never going to stop existing. I’m never going to stop being trans. A letter and a passport can’t change that. And f**k this administration.”

Next, he acknowledged, “I don’t really have an answer about what to do about this, but I feel it was important to share. This is real.”

