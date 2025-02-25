Rachel Zegler has drastically changed her tune as she begins to promote Disney’s live-action Snow White. The actress is now claiming that criticism of the project stems from “passion for it” after she previously mocked critics.

In an interview with Vogue Mexico, Zegler discussed the backlash she and the film received after Zegler made it clear that Disney was drastically changing the movie while promoting it back in 2022 at D23.

If you recall, Zegler decried the original animated film telling Extra TV, “The original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird. Weird. So we didn’t do that this time.”

When being asked bout the Prince, she said, “We have a different approach to what I’m sure a lot of people will assume is a love story just because like we cast a guy in the movie, Andrew Burnap, great dude.”

She continued, “It’s one of those things that I think everyone’s going to have their assumptions about what it’s actually going to be, but it’s really not about the love story at all, which is really, really wonderful. And whether or not she finds love along the way is anybody’s guess until 2024. All of Andrew’s scenes could get. Who knows? It’s Hollywood, baby!”

“It’s an inner journey that she goes on to find her true self. And she meets a lot of people along the way that make the journey really incredible,” she concluded.

She also told Variety, “I just mean it’s no longer 1937, and we absolutely wrote a Snow White–”

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot, who is playing the Evil Queen, then asserted, “She’s not gonna be saved by the prince.”

Zegler concurred, “She’s not gonna be saved by the prince and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love.”

“She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be. The leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, brave, and true. And so it’s just a really incredible story for, I think, young people everywhere to see themselves in,” she concluded.

Zegler also shared to Entertainment Weekly, “The reality is that the cartoon was made 85 years ago and therefore it’s extremely dated when it comes to the ideas of women being in roles of power and what a woman is fit for in the world. And so when we came to reimagining the actual role of Snow White it became about the fairest of them all meaning who is the most just. And who can become a fantastic leader.”

“And the reality is, you know, Snow White has to learn a lot of lessons about coming into her own power before she can come into power over a kingdom,” Zegler shared.

Gadot also said, “Also the fact that she’s not going to be saved by The Prince and she’s the proactive one and she’s the one who set the terms is what makes it so relevant to where we are today.”

Zegler now tells Vogue Mexico, “It is very important for the public to know that Disney has found this beautiful and delicate balance between the lively classic that everyone knows and loves from 1937, and at the same time, presents it to this new generation.”

On the backlash she received for the above comments, Zegler commented, “I interpret people's feelings about this film as a passion for it and what an honor to be part of something that people are so passionate about. We are not always going to have the same feelings as everyone around us and all we can do is do our best.”

In a previous interview with The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors, Zegler mocked that critics of her and the film are “just having a really hard day.”

She said, “Choosing thankfulness and gratefulness is choosing peace. As much as you’d like to remind people verbally that being in the spotlight doesn’t absolve you of your humanity, that you’re allowed to have human moments, it doesn’t necessarily do what you want it to do and it fuels them more.”

“And so, just as you said, choosing to be present and know that they’re probably just having a really hard day and I am putting out a movie,” she mocked.

“And I feel so thankful for those moments because it started to make me feel like solid Teflon that nothing can hurt anymore because they’ve said the worst that can be said. And you just kind of say, ‘Thank you so much for this, I have a lot of love in my life and I am very thankful.’ And, you know, we get to do our work and have that speak for itself instead,” Zegler added.

What do you make of Zegler’s new comments?

