Actress Rachel Zegler, who played a race-swapped Snow White in Disney’s recent live-action remake, responded to the film bombing at the box office by describing herself as a duck.

The Snow White film only grossed $87.2 million domestically and another $118.4 million internationally for a global gross of $205.6 million. The film had a reported production budget of $269.4 million and thus needed to gross around $808.2 million to break even. Obviously, $205.6 million is nowhere near $808.2 million.

Not only did the film bomb at the box office, but it was panned by critics and audiences alike. For example, Alison Willmore at Vulture gave the film a 40 on Metacritic and commented, “That, in chasing something vaguely progressive and YA-inspired with Snow White, Disney has turned out a film with some hilariously timely choices is a great joke, though I wouldn’t call it an intentional one.”

Petrana Radulovic at Polygon also gave it a 40. She wrote, “Snow White is supposed to be a story about how inner beauty is more important than outer beauty, but honestly, this movie has neither.”

Clownfish TV’s Geeky Sparkles reviewed the film and said, “It’s not the Snow White you know. … The movie is about socialism.”

Later, she added, “It’s mid. It’s not unwatchable and it’s not the worst thing. We came out of it saying we expected for worse. Let’s put it that way.”

In an interview with Glamour, Zegler responded to the film bombing at the box office and the criticism. She said, “Honestly, I’m a duck. It rolls right off my back these days.”

She also added, “I loved working on [Snow White], and I love that film. I’ve seen it a few times, and it [became] number one on streaming on Disney+, so I know that it’s celebrated. It was one of those experiences of sometimes negativity being louder than positivity.”

“What I took away from it is just to really, really soak in when it feels good and understand that it’s possible when it feels bad,” Zegler continued. “The beautiful thing about Evita for me—beyond all of the wonderful people I met and all of the wonderful work we’re doing—is that I never thought I would be a part of something so celebrated, because of the way that I’ve been conditioned to believe that I wouldn’t be.”

Additionally, Zegler declared, “I am the one who showed up and did my work every day. Nobody can ever take that away from me. I made lifelong friends on that job. That kind of family doesn’t get dissipated by online discourse.”

