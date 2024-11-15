Rachel Zegler, who stars in Disney’s upcoming Snow White film as well as the upcoming Netflix animated film Spellbound, issued an apology after she wished that Donald Trump and his supporters would “never know peace.”

In posts to her Instagram Stories, which were shared to X by MyNerdyHome, Zegler stated, “i find myself speechless in the midst of this. another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world i do not want to live in. leaning us towards a world that will be hard to raise my daughter in. leaning us towards a world that will force her to have a baby she doesn’t want. leaning us towards a world that is fearful.”

She continued, “i shouldn’t be shocked. but i am. i am heartbroken for my friends who awoke fear this morning. and i am here with you. to cry, to yell, to hug. to wax poetic on how the left continues to fail us in forging a new path forward. this loss should not have been. and it certainly should not have been by so many votes.”

“i echo ethel cain’s statement more than anything. may trump supporters and trump voters and trump himself never know peace,” Zegler declared.

In another post, Zegler wrote, “there is also a deep, deep sickness in this country that is shown in the sheer amount of people who showed up for this man who threatens our democracy. it is terrifying the number of people who stand behind what this man preaches. it is a foolish subscription to a false sense of security, of masculinity, of intelligence, of patriotism, and of humanity.”

She continued, “there is no help, no counsel, in any of them. I could go on. i won’t. i feel sad. you probably do, too. f**k this.”

She also encouraged her followers to leave X, “get off of elon’s app btw. the f**k are you doing. ‘they’re eating you up on twitter’ - i don’t use that app for a reason. he helped get that man elected and you’re giving him business. i was talking about finding catharsis in art. i don’t care if you’re gonna pick a fight with me. it’s been done before. find something real to be mad at today. there’s plenty to go around.”

Still another post, she wrote, “okay. that’s all. going onstage for act two now and need to get off my soapbox before i get too heated.”

“sending love to everyone who needs it today,” she added. “may we all carry each other through the worst and hold these politicians accountable. your dem govs just got very important! they already were but hey! follow your governors! hold them accountable. local government is where we will make real change. this is not the end. ever.”

“i will love through these fours years as best I can,” she concluded. “f**k donald trump.”

Gina Carano, who was fired by The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm for simply warning her fellow Americans to not hate each other, by sharing a post from warriorpriestgympodcast that read, “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children.”

It continued, “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Carano seemingly shared her response to Zegler by reposting Clay Travis who wrote, “Disney fired Gina Carano for much less than this.”

Zegler has since issued an apology. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Hi everyone, I would like to sincerely apologize for the election post I shared on my Instagram last week. I let my emotions get the best of me.”

“Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse,” she continued.

“This week has been emotional for so many of us, but I firmly believe that everyone has the right to their opinion, even when it differs from my own. I am committed to contributing positively toward a better tomorrow,” she concluded.

