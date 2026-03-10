Quentin Tarantino responded to Rosanna Arquette criticizing his use of the N-word in his movies.

Arquette, who played Jody in Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction film, criticized Tarantino’s use of the N-word in an interview with The Times UK. While discussing Pulp Fiction, she said, “It’s iconic, a great film on a lot of levels. But personally I am over the use of the N-word — I hate it. I cannot stand that [Tarantino] has been given a hall pass. It’s not art, it’s just racist and creepy.”

“I’m the only person who didn’t get a back end [a share of the takings]. Everybody made money except me,” she added.

Tarantino responded to Arquette with a letter he shared with various media publications such as Variety.

He wrote:

Dear Rosanna,

I hope the publicity you’re getting from 132 different media outlets writing your name and printing your picture was worth disrespecting me and a film I remember quite clearly you were thrilled to be a part of?

Do you feel this way now? Very possibly.

But after I gave you a job, and you took the money, to trash it for what I suspect is very cynical reasons, shows a decided lack of class, no less honor.

There is supposed to be an esprit de corps between artistic colleagues. But it would appear the objective was accomplished.

Fandom Pulse is reader-supported independent journalism. Paid subscribers get exclusive scoops and investigative reporting daily.

Experience Jon Del Arroz’s The Saga of the Nano Templar series, where elite warrior Templar Drin, wielding lethal nanotech, turns his back on the galactic empire’s endless holy wars after grappling with the true price of “justice”—only to crash-land on a harsh desert planet dominated by tyrannical aliens who enslave its inhabitants.

This gripping military sci-fi saga delivers relentless battles, themes of redemption, and unflinching faith amid overwhelming evil, offering the explosive action and moral weight that fans of Star Wars and Warhammer 40K will love.

NEXT: All Of The Woke Representation In Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Live-Action Adaptation So Far