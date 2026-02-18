Pulp Fiction writer Roger Avary made it very clear he’s not a fan of Alex Kurtzman and what he’s done to Star Trek.

In a conversation on the Joe Rogan Experience, Avary discussed how corporate propaganda has taken over films and TV shows, “I think the most probably crass example of that is DEI stuff in movies and pushing characters in situations that are completely out of whack with it.”

Rogan then brought up Star Trek and asked if he had seen Starfleet Academy. Avary first shared his love for the franchise before turning his attention to Kurtzman and explaining how he and his writers ruined it, “I think something happened at the studios where they fired all the legacy people and they hired on a bunch of new people who weren’t just as good at storytelling or as respectful of the canon, I guess you could say is what it was.”

“And then this dweeb Alex Kurtzman comes along and then just [expletive] all over everything,” he added. “Just like craps all over it.”

“I went in and met with the guy. I was like, ‘Hey, I will write for scale. I will write on your new show. I just want to be part of it. And I basically found out he didn’t want anybody who had any kind of fondness for the original show. He wanted to do something new and create something new.”

“And boy has he [expletive] the bed like in a big way. And this latest thing that they’ve made, this Starfleet Academy — now, it’s still ongoing, maybe it rights itself at some point… [Expletive] Alex Kurtzman, man. His company is called Secret Hideout, I think. He’s going to need a secret hideout after destroying Star Trek for this new generation.”

He did not stop there, “Starfleet Academy is an abomination. I could not get through three episodes of Discovery. It’s just awful, awful storytelling. Just horrible and they are more interested in the corporate propaganda than with any kind of personal propaganda.”

“Picard was terrible,” he stated. “It was sad, actually. It was just depressing for me.”

