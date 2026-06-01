Publishers Are Lamenting the Collapse of LGBTQ Children’s Books Right as Pride Month Begins
Pride Month starts today and Book Riot primed the sadness as their movement dwindles in cultural relevancy. They put out an article declaring that queer books and authors “are at a breaking point” and calls on readers to join the fight. What the article documents, stripped of its framing, is a market that rejected a product category being pushed on children and the industry now paying the price for that overreach.