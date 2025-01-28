Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sami Sadek's avatar
Sami Sadek
Jan 28, 2025

I have very strong feelings about AI and how it's being used lately to make art, primarily because there is absolutely no proof or even anything behind it that says it was made by a real person.

We've already seen how this has scraped and taken away from previous artists work, their styles & techniques along with the time it takes to bring the creation they are trying to handle to life, there's none of that degree of anything that shows legitimate effort gone into the creation of that piece.

It needs a model to train on otherwise it can't function, at least with an original piece you want compiling whatever reference you can assemble along with your own interpretation and imagination to bring that creation to life and at least with the time you take to bring that to life, depending on how much effort you put in that proves that AI can never really live up to whatever a real artist is able to achieve.

Especially as this cancer is spreading itself really far and wide into different areas not just art, how it affects the work of writers and even musicians and performers in film and television is truly quite shocking not to mention insidious how so many people who are enthusiastically behind this want to see those people out of business and with nothing.

Currently as it stands look how much AI is over flooding social media, aside from the memes it's filling up different parts of the internet in areas that you wouldn't expect it to. Horribly made deepfakes & propaganda which can be quite hard to believe & how that can always be mistaken for something real is even more troubling.

Accompanied by how much people that will support this in really absurd ways, will always spit on and look down upon human creativity as a bygone concept & in the subject of art they will always use terrible excuses to justify their lack of skill or effort gone into what they make.

At least from looking at a painting from DaVinci or even Van Gogh, you can tell who made it and you can tell that it was made during a time that it's impossible to recreate. The lengths people will go to defend AI and say that it's easy only just shows how rotten to the core a majority of the AI Revolution is.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Michael Woudenberg's avatar
Michael Woudenberg
Jan 30, 2025

Artists vs. Technology is an ancient battle. The question is whether technology opens up art for more people or reduces the avaliablity of art. Frankly, no artist today doesn't benefit from the technology of the past 30 years and yet they resist the next innovation. It's akin to plato railing against the written word, scribes protesting the printing press, painters angry about photography, photographers frustrated with cellphone cameras, ect. etc. ad. nauseum.

More on Artists vs. AI and whether it results in more or less art in the world here: https://www.polymathicbeing.com/p/artists-vs-ai

Reply
Share
2 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture