AI art has become a controversy across social media. Most professional artists are upset by it, while many others like to use it to make memes, thumbnails or simply have fun. With the new Chinese company DeepSeek entering the chat, it’s ignited the discussion again. A main problem with AI art, however, is the quality and consistency. Artist Manuel Guzman believes it will never attain the level of real art because of the soul an artist puts into it.

He posted to a thread on X, saying,

It can be very disheartening when I see writers and musicians, especially folks I've worked with, or that are in the same spheres of social media , that use A.I. for image creation. These people are typically aware of the issue of mainstream industries being a problematic engine to society and culture.

They understand that depravity is being pushed on us in all forms of entertainment and they fight back by creating works that buttresses the good in culture. However, by resorting to using such software to generate the images for their... products, such as book covers and other promotional material, they are instead reducing the impact their work can have. By not dealing with human artists you might save on costs, but the price society, and the culture at large, pays is significantly greater in the long term.

Living souls respond to living art. Like the writers and the musicians, the visual artists are the children who dreamt that their input could bring delight and awe to the world. Those hopes and dreams push them through years of sweat and tears of hard practice. Those growing pains are at the heart of what make the art valuable and alive, beyond the aesthetic dimension. There is a story there. Today, the automated process by input prompts into the machine is actually a stealing the hard work of real artist and destroying those dreams.

The opportunity to build connection between persons, and for a stories to spawn that add volume to your projects, is sacrificed and wasted to punching cold and dry prompts into some software. So if you are considering using AI for your next project, reach out to some of the artists in your circles and you’ll be surprised to find that they are often willing to work something out where things are doable for everyone involved.

Art should remain the domain of living souls and I agree completely with the late Hayao Miyazaki of Studio Ghibli when he said, “I strongly feel that this is an insult to life itself.” I have been working as freelance artist for 20 years now and it’s as tough as it’s ever been. I just launched a campaign for my new project, LOLO’S ART BOOK, a collection of over 150 of my works from these past two decades. Check it out, back the project and support living art.

Despite his distaste for AI art, Guzman followed up with the post to say he’s not completely opposed to AI art in some instances, saying, “PS: I should say, I am not entirely against using A.I. art for inspiration and formulating ideas. I am referring to its use for the final form of a project, when it has become a product. Then, in those cases I see a missed opportunity where life didn't happen.”

He has an art book out of fantasy art right now with his masterful work on full display for fans. You can get his book here.

NEXT: Mainstream Science Fiction Never Recovered After Canceling Orson Scott Card For Standing For Christian Values