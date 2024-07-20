Very few video games are as hotly anticipated as Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. The game has been in development for years and was pushed back last year so the developers could have extra time to work on polishing the game for consumers. The entire game has leaked to the internet, and as Focus Entertainment attempts to do damage control, pro-Ukraine activists are trying to cancel the game and its developers because of one employee's association with Russia.

The original Space Marine is one of the most beloved sci-fi shooters to come out of video games. It was true to Warhammer 40,000 lore while featuring exciting gameplay as an Ultramarine, Demetrian Titus, as he fights off Orks and the Forces of Chaos. In the new Space Marine 2 game, it's been revealed that the Ultramarines will be fighting the Tyranids, and the forces of Chaos will return.

Fans of the game have been eagerly awaiting its release since it was supposed to come out in October 2023. Still, the developers at the time said they were holding the game back and reworking it, taking their time for an extra year of polish to make sure the game was as smooth and good as possible before the release.

There was supposed to be an open beta test for the game, but that was also canceled so that developers could focus on what needed to get done on the game, according to Focus Entertainment.

Now, just two months before the game is supposed to be released, the entirety of the game leaked online. Many videos of gameplay surfaced, which fans said was a little buggy and had some awkward screens at points. These gameplay videos have gotten removed nearly as quickly as they caught up, but an active Reddit community is discussing the game.

Focus Entertainment stated on X, "We are deeply touched by the overwhelming support we've received from our community following the leak of an old build of our upcoming game, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Our teams have poured years of hard work, passion, and dedication into creating a game worthy of your hopes and expectations, and it's disheartening that many of the surprises we worked to keep secret were spoiled. We're saddened that this build, which will be almost a year old by the time we launch, is how some of our most eager fans will first experience Space Marine 2.”

Indeed, after research, it appears that this iteration of the game was released on February 23rd, 2024, so many months of polish could have been added to it since then. The leaked game build is about 75GB and fully playable, including server binaries, which allow friends to play in co-op or PVP modes if they have access.

While It seems obvious it would be best not to play an unpolished build of the game, some fans couldn't wait because of all the anticipation.

But others are actively trying to cancel Space Marine 2. In response to the X thread, pro-Ukranian activists flooded the replies to attack Focus Entertainment.

"Explain what the hell is this man doing in your team? are you supporting his hate speech or what?" One X User said, posting several screenshots of a Russian programmer involved with the game, including one where he allegedly said "Ukraine – part of Russia," as if that in and of itself is a reason to cancel Space Marine 2.

Another user said, "You have got what you deserve for working with russians from terrorist state!"

A third concern trolled with, "Ok but what about the controversy behind one of the developers and you guys cancelling beta?”

The attempt to cancel a Russian programmer is insane but indicative of how the woke cancel mob always operates. A person should be allowed to have their personal opinions about their own country's war without fear of losing their livelihood because of random foreigners trying to harass a company hiring them.

Thankfully, Focus Entertainment has ignored the calls to cancel their programmers. They remain focused (pun intended) on the gameplay, with developers and story leads posting design diaries about how they've been reading the Black Library material so they could get the story of the game right. It's refreshing to see a third-party developer caring about the source material and maintaining the lore, which bodes well for Space Marine 2 when it does release.

