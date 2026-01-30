Prime Video gave the greenlight to an 8-episode adaptation of woke activist Matt Fraction’s degenerate comic Sex Criminals.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Rick Porter shared that the adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky’s comic will star Kumail Nanjiani and that Nanjiani is creating the series alongside Emily V. Gordon, and Tze Chun.

Nanjiani and Gordon are executive producing through their Winter Coat company. The show is also being made by Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap company with the company’s Dani Glorin executive producing and Louie Hayes producing.

“Sex Criminals is the exact kind of thing Winter Coat aims to bring to life: love stories in weird places,” said Gordon and Nanjiani. “From the moment LuckyChap brought us Matt and Chip’s comic book, we knew we wanted to bring these characters to screen and are so excited to do that alongside Tze Chun and Prime Video.”

Chun shared, “I’ve been a fan of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky’s Sex Criminals since the first issue hit the stands. This has been my dream project for over a decade, and co-creating this show with Emily and Kumail has been one of the creative highlights of my career. We are so excited to bring this series to life with our incredible partners at Lucky Chap and Prime Video.”

“Sex Criminals is bold, hilarious, and wildly original, with a love story at its core that feels both deeply human and completely unexpected,” said Peter Friedlander, global head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. “Emily, Kumail, and Tze have brought a fresh, and emotionally grounded take to this incredible property. With our collaborators at LuckyChap, Winter Coat Films, and comic book creators Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky, we’re thrilled to bring this unforgettable world and its characters to our global Prime Video audience.”

The series promotes and attempts to normalize fornication as the series protagonists Suze and Jon have the ability to stop time when they have sex.

The show’s logline explains that it focused on Suze, “a normal girl with an extraordinary ability: when she has sex, she stops time.”

It adds, “One night, she meets Jon, who has the same gift. And so they do what any other sex-having, time-stopping couple would do: They rob banks.”

If there are any serious governments or politicians, they would use obscenity laws to outlaw this show and put a stop to it before it even gets off the ground.

NEXT: Paramount Privates 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy's' First Episode On YouTube After Disastrous Launch