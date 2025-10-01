Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Oct 2

Prediction: Black people won the Civil War because whites were too busy being racist.

Won't watch; don't care.

Reply
Share
StorytellingRon's avatar
StorytellingRon
Oct 1

Please tell me the show accurately has Democrats as the SLAVERS and the GOP as the Union! PLEASE tell me they keep that factual actual depiction.

Reply
Share
2 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture