Prime Video has reportedly landed a new 8-episode Civil War series from producers Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman titled The Gray House.

The series focuses on a group of women that transforms an underground railroad into an underground spy network inside the Confederate States of America in order to turn the tide in favor of the North.

It stars Mary-Louise Parker, Daisy Head, Amethyst Davis, and Ben Vereen. All eight episodes were directed by Roland Joffe. The series was written by Leslie Grief who previously wrote History Channel’s Hatfields & McCoys, which Costner starred in opposite Bill Paxton.

Additional cast includes Paul Anderson, Ian Duff, Hannah James, Robert Knepper, Christopher McDonald, Colin Morgan, Rob Morrow, Colin O’Donoghue, Sam Trammell, Ewan Miller and Keith David.

