Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Man of the Atom's avatar
Man of the Atom
Sep 10, 2024

And nothing of value was lost.

Including the bathtubs.

Reply
Share
Hans G. Schantz's avatar
Hans G. Schantz
Sep 10, 2024

Nice work, Jon. You are relentless... and effective.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture