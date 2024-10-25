Even the massive allegations against Neil Gaiman couldn’t keep Amazon Prime Video’s Good Omens completely off the air. After much speculation, the streaming company will renew the fantasy TV show—but with a caveat.

The Sandman and Good Omens creator Neil Gaiman has been under scrutiny over the last few months because of alleged sexual abuse, which has been brought forward by six different women, four of which come from the Tortoise podcast, an investigative journalism outfit known for its in-depth reporting. The abuses ranged from Gaiman's employees to fans of his work, who felt he used his status in the industry to manipulate them into acts they didn’t want to do.

The most harrowing accounts of the women come from a former babysitter/nanny, who says that within hours of meeting Gaiman, she was asked as an employee of the family to come into a bathtub with the Sandman creator and do degrading acts. Gaiman stated he was only in the tub cuddling with her. The second employee involves the wife of a landscaper on his New York estate, who claims Gaiman made her perform sex acts in exchange for not getting evicted from her home.

Gaiman has been completely absent from public appearances, having canceled one of his speaking sessions since these allegations took place. He’s also been notably silent on his social media platforms, with no posts since the allegations began.

Earlier this year, Prime Video announced production on Good Omens Season 3 would be halted because of the scandals. Disney also halted production on a film adaptation of The Graveyard Book. Netflix, meanwhile, canceled his Detective Dead property, while The Sandman has remained unaffected, reportedly in production for season 2.

However, Deadline reported that Good Omens is back on the table—but with some drastic changes. One final episode will be filmed to wrap up storylines leftover from season 2. This episode will be an extended 90-minute program.

Neil Gaiman is stepping back in his role to allow the production to continue without his sexual misconduct allegations affecting Good Omens, though the bulk of his work would have already been done. Deadline said he’s “taking a back seat,” but the specifics of his involvement are unclear, implying that he will be getting paid for Good Omens regardless.

It’s a bold move to continue a program in the middle of this level of controversy and even stranger to reactivate an entire cast and crew for production for a single episode. Whether it will pay off for Prime Video to still give Neil Gaiman’s work a spotlight is yet to be seen.

What do you think of Good Omens resuming a season 3 production with Prime Video after the Neil Gaiman allegations? Leave a comment and let us know.

For a great alternative to mainstream entertainment with spy thriller action, read The Stars Entwined on Amazon and support Fandom Pulse!