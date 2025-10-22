Fandom Pulse

J.R. Logan
Oct 22Edited

They need to sell to adults. The OG fan base is over fifty. But they dont need to make Game of Thrones

Jason Brain
Oct 23

The only way to pull this off (without appealing to woke nonsense) would be fully embrace the retro charm of the original production value – longtime fans would love to see this crossover genuinely embrace the 1980s analog aesthetic, with minimal self-conscious irony in the writing (embracing the zany boy scout morality of the old TV programming). Basically, the paradoxical challenge is: their audience are all demoralized Reddit neckbeards, but if they make this for Reddit it will be like every other POS reboot out there: totally forgettable politically correct slop.

