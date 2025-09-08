President Donald Trump celebrated West Point canceling an award ceremony for Tom Hanks.

Back in June, the West Point Association of Graduates announced it would honor actor Tom Hanks with the Thayer Award, “which has been given annually since 1958 to an outstanding citizen of the United States whose service and accomplishments in the national interest exemplify personal devotion to the ideals expressed in West Point’s motto: ‘Duty, Honor, Country.’”

West Point Association of Graduates Board Chairman Honorable Robert A. McDonald said in a press release, “Tom Hanks has done more for the positive portrayal of the American service member, more for the caring of the American veteran, their caregivers and their family, and more for the American space program and all branches of government than many other Americans.”

Hanks added, “To have my first ever visit to the Academy be to accept such an honor as the Thayer Award is simply astounding. West Point’s legacy of leadership, character, and service to the nation is a powerful example for all Americans. To be recognized by an institution whose graduates have shaped our country’s history through selfless service is both humbling and meaningful.”

The ceremony was expected to take place later this month on September 25, 2025 at West Point. However, on September 6th, Retired Army Col. Mark Bieger, the president and CEO of the West Point Association of Graduates shared with The Washington Post that the ceremony had been cancelled. Bieger said in an email that the academy “will not be holding the Thayer Award ceremony.”

He added, “This decision allows the Academy to continue its focus on its core mission of preparing cadets to lead, fight, and win as officers in the world’s most lethal force, the United States Army.”

It is unclear if Hanks will still receive the award. However, an anonymous and alleged U.S. government official informed NPR that he would still be receiving the award.

Trump celebrated the ceremony being canceled in a post to Truth Social. He wrote, “Our great West Point (getting greater all the time!) has smartly cancelled the Award Ceremony for actor Tom Hanks.”

“Important move! We don’t need destructive, WOKE recipients getting our cherished American Awards!!! Hopefully the Academy Awards, and other Fake Award Shows, will review their Standards and Practices in the name of Fairness and Justice. Watch their DEAD RATINGS SURGE!”

