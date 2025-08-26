Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
Aug 26

Trump weighs in: RIP Cracker Barrel.

The woke CEO will absolutely do the exact opposite of anything Trump says.

So... expect Cracker Barrel to triple down on their suicide.

Rubymosh
Aug 27

Just read they changed the logo back after they lost 100 million in stock worth. However, Robby Starbuck did an expose on how woke this company is - even before changing the logo and redesigning the restaurants. They support Gay Pride and Drag Queens, etc. Doubt they will get back to where they were after people see this!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1VQ5SHRR5jU&t=626s

