President Donald Trump weighed in on Cracker Barrel’s brand suicide encouraging the company to admit it made a mistake and to manage the company better.

In a post to Truth Social, President Trump stated, “Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before.”

He added, “They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity.”

Next, he shared some advice, “Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again. Remember, in just a short period of time I made the United States of America the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. One year ago, it was “DEAD.” Good luck!”

President Trump’s comments come in the wake of Cracker Barrel changing its logo and promoting its brand overhaul on Good Morning America. The company removed Uncle Herschel as well as the barrel from their logo and replaced it with plain text. The company explained the new logo saying it “is now rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all."

The logo change was just one part of the company’s brand overhaul, which was announced shortly after it hired Julie Felss Masino as its new CEO in November 2023. By May 2024, it announced a strategic transformation and revealed it transformation was in “driving relevancy, delivering food and an experience guests love, and growing profitability.” In order to do that it was going to focus “on refining the brand, optimizing the menu, evolving the store and guest experience, winning in digital and off-premise, and elevating the employee experience.” It specifically noted it had “engaged a leading branding agency to refine and strengthen positioning to delight existing and new guests.”

Masino would discuss the brand overhaul with Good Morning America last week claiming feedback from the rebrand had been overwhelmingly positive that people like what we’re doing.”

She added, “I actually happened to be in Orlando last week with all of our managers. We bring them together every other year and the number one question I get asked, Michael [Strahan] is, ‘How can I get remodel? When can I get a remodel? How do I get on the list?’ Because the feedback and the buzz is so good. Not only from our customers, but from our team members. They want to work in a wonderful restaurant.”

The opposite was clearly true and after a massive social backlash as well as a massive 11% decline in the company’s stock price, Cracker Barrel quickly backtracked in a post to social media claiming it would not be replacing Uncle Herschel. The company stated, “If the last few days have shown us anything, it’s how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel. We’re truly grateful for your heartfelt voices. You’ve also shown us that we could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be.”

“What has not changed, and what will never change, are the values this company was built on when Cracker Barrel first opened in 1969: hard work, family, and scratch-cooked food made with care. A place where everyone feels at home, no matter where you’re from or where you’re headed. That’s the Cracker Barrel you’ll always find.”

The company continued, “The things people love most about our stores aren’t going anywhere: rocking chairs on the porch, a warm fire in the hearth, peg games on the table, unique treasures in our gift shop, and vintage Americana with antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee. We love seeing how much you care about our ‘old timer.’ We love him too. Uncle Herschel will still be on our menu (welcome back Uncle Herschel’s Favorite Breakfast Platter), on our road signs, and featured in our country store. He’s not going anywhere — he’s family.”

While our logo and remodels may be making headlines, our bigger focus is still right where it belongs… in the kitchen and on your plate: serving generous portions of the food you crave at fair prices and doing it with the kind of country hospitality that brightens your days and creates lasting memories,” the company added. “Meatloaf, chicken n’dumplins, country fried steak, sides that taste like Sunday supper, and yes, the world’s best pancakes, they’re all still here, with a few new dishes joining the menu. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a first-time guest, we want you to feel at home around our table.”

“We also want to be sure Cracker Barrel is here for the next generation of families, just as it has been for yours. That means showing up on new platforms and in new ways, but always with our heritage at the heart,” it stated.

The company concluded, “We take that responsibility very seriously. We know we won’t always get everything right the first time, but we’ll keep testing, learning, and listening to our guests and employees. At the end of the day, our promise is simple: you’ll always find comfort, community, and country hospitality here at Cracker Barrel.”

“Uncle Herschel wouldn’t have wanted it any other way,” the company concluded. “Thank you for caring so much and come see for yourself the country hospitality that makes Cracker Barrel feel like home.”

NEXT: Anti-Defamation League Lampooned As "Anti-Christ" As People Discover It Labels "Hail Christ" As A White Supremacist Slogan