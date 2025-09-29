Fandom Pulse

Jack Be Nimble
Sep 29

Hollyweird isn't dying because other countries are stealing our business.

It is dying because it produces DEI-slop for the 'modern audience'.

Redwood Bear
Sep 30

And Australia. I support this action. I did 25 years in L.A. in the business as a camera guy. Myself and a lot of really good and talented guys I worked with can’t find work. Agreed the DIE garbage is killing it but that’s a symptom of full gamma infestation in it’s leadership. Most of them are satanic as well and as Vox and BB have said many times, the devil can’t create, only mimic.

