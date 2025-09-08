Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NIGELTEAPOT's avatar
NIGELTEAPOT
Sep 8Edited

there's still a large contingent of the us that believes that unforgivably blaspheming will make them "be like gods," of which their first act as such would be to try to hide all shame, pain, and humiliation as those conclusively prove not only that Humans are not God but can never be.

Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Sep 8

I don't know. Words, words, words.

The only people being threatened with prison are because of "anti-semitism."

I wish Trump would do the right thing and kick all of the ADL goons out of the US and deport them to Israel.

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture