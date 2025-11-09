Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
Nov 12

"What do you think? Has Dan Trachtenberg finally cracked the code for sustainable Predator sequels?'

No but he did get lucky. I've yet to see it myself (plan to see it later today) but of the reviews I've heard from trusted sources it;s a serviceable popcorn film and that's why its not bombed. It still has annoying pro-female empowerment moments but their few enough you can just ignore them and enjoy the rest which is a lot of well done action. If PREDATORS is going to realy suced they ned to do better than BADLANDS.

Reply
Share
NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
Nov 12

"Robert Rodriguez produced Predators in 2010, a back-to-basics approach starring Adrien Brody as a mercenary dropped on an alien game preserve. The film earned $127.2 million worldwide on a $40 million budget—respectable but not spectacular. '

True but what's most important to takeaway from PREDATORS is that Rodriguez proved you didn't ned toa huge budget to make a film that could be profitable. in 2010, 40 million for a Predators movie was a low budget. I believe lack of marketing and stiff competition. Other movies at the Box Office at the same time included; DESPICABLE ME, TWILIGHT SAGA, TOY STORY 3 and IRON MAN just to name a few. They released this movie during heavy competition so its not surprising it did less then it likely could have.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture