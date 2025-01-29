Hallow, a prayer and meditation app that is promoted by Mark Wahlberg, Jim Caviezel, Jonathan Roumie, and others is reportedly getting shut down in Europe due to “over-regulation.”

Alex Jones, the co-founder and CEO of Hallow, shared earlier this week on X, “Getting shut down in the EU it seems. [Pray] for the EU vibe shift.”

He added in a subsequent post, “Still learning - will let you know as I know more.”

In a follow-up thread, he wrote, “China shut us down by outright removing us from the App Store. The EU is shutting us down by over-regulation, apparently targeting any religious app, making it effectively impossible for us to operate in the EU.”

“Honestly pretty heartbreaking - was just talking with the team about building out our Polish / French / Italian / German content and teams, but if this is right will be essentially impossible,” he added.

He concluded with a prayer, “Jesus we surrender ourselves to You.”

As noted in a Super Bowl ad from last year, the app allows people to pray with Mark Wahlberg as well as Chosen actor Jonathan Roumie. It also offers a host of other options from reflections, lectures, and more.

Following this Super Bowl ad, Fox News reported that the app reached the top spot on Apple’s App Store.

What do you make of the European Union allegedly working to shut down the Hallow app?

