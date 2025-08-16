On X, Jon Del Arroz recently asked, "How can anti-woke influencers suddenly voice support for gay marriage and transgender issues, and yet their audiences just go along with it? After all, wasn’t opposing these things exactly what they claimed to stand for?

The answer is simple: Nothing has truly changed.

In 2024, the so-called “anti-woke” movement was never rooted in conviction. It was pragmatic. These voices opposed woke ideology only because it touched their wallets or their statuses. They were never standing upon God’s Word. So as the winds shift, when the pragmatic incentives change, they simply return to where they truly belonged from the start.

Scripture speaks directly to this kind of superficial morality. Proverbs 26:11 paints the image vividly: “As a dog returns to his own vomit, so a fool repeats his folly.” Without repentance and faith, the heart cannot be transformed. A man may give up a greater sin for a time, but he will cling to others and eventually return to all of them.

The change was never real; it was only temporary.

Jesus Himself rebuked the Pharisees for the same kind of blindness: “Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you pay tithe of mint and anise and cummin, and have neglected the weightier matters of the law: justice and mercy and faith. These you ought to have done, without leaving the others undone” (Matthew 23:23). They were meticulous in small matters of religion, but spiritually blind when it came to obedience in truth.

Likewise, today’s “culture warriors” may oppose drag queen story hour or the mutilation of children. But when pressed, they will still affirm the root rebellion: the celebration of homosexuality, the rejection of God’s created order of male and female, and the worship of self.

Paul reminds us in Romans 1:25 that the heart of idolatry is exchanging “the truth of God for the lie, and worshiping and serving the creature rather than the Creator.” Whether it takes the form of rainbow flags or corporate diversity slogans, the underlying sin is the same: man setting himself above God. And as Paul warns in verse 28, when people refuse to retain God in their knowledge, He gives them over to a debased mind that approves and applauds what He condemns.

And why do their audiences continually go along with it? Because they “do not have eyes to see.” As Jeremiah 5:21 says, “Hear this now, O foolish people, without understanding, who have eyes and see not, and who have ears and hear not.”

So, to be clear, this is not a shift in battle lines. It is simply a revelation of where the lines were drawn all along.

Pragmatism without Christ will always fail. Men can oppose the excesses of sin while still embracing sin itself. Only the gospel of Jesus Christ can give new eyes to see, new ears to hear, and a new heart that does not return to vomit but instead runs to the living God.

