Popverse is losing its editorial news operation this month, becoming the latest casualty in a string of geek media closures tied to the collapse of the old online advertising model. ReedPop laid off Popverse’s editorial staff and confirmed the site will no longer function as a news platform, four and a half years after it launched in May 2022 as a companion to ReedPop’s convention business.

ReedPop tried to soften the announcement. “Popverse is not shutting down. While Popverse will no longer serve as an editorial news platform, we remain committed to our original mission to provide our passionate fans with a hub for content, community, and fandom in all its forms,” the company said. What survives is the convention-adjacent shell: presale tickets, photo ops, autographs, merchandise discounts, streaming panels. The news desk that actually covered the industry is gone, and the people who staffed it are out of a job. ReedPop has not commented further, and Popverse employees declined to comment when reached.

This is not an isolated event. Newsarama, a comics news outlet running since 1998, effectively ended in April 2026 when parent company Future PLC laid off its last remaining staff writer, George Marston, after 17 years at the site. “After 17 years, I am no longer writing for Newsarama,” Marston wrote. “I am devastated. My career is my passion.” Newsarama had already been folded into GamesRadar’s comics vertical years earlier, shedding staff at every step until there was nobody left to cut.

Independent outlets have taken the same hit from a different direction. Giant Freakin Robot, which built a readership of more than 20 million monthly visitors by 2021 and 2022, saw its traffic collapse to a few thousand a month after Google’s search algorithm shifted to favor large media brands over independent publishers. Founder Josh Tyler shut the site down as a standalone publication and moved what remained of the operation to YouTube.

The mechanism behind all of it is the same one gutting the open web generally. Google’s AI Overviews now appear in roughly 26% of all searches, and publishers report their click-through rate falling from around 15% on a standard search result to roughly 8% once an AI summary sits above the link. Some sites have lost 20% to 60% of their traffic to this shift alone. AdSense revenue tracked the same collapse: publishers reported drops of 50% to 90% in a single stretch in January 2026, with one operator watching daily earnings fall from $500 to $35. Google’s own systems experienced what the company itself described as “systemic decline in Ad Exchange match rates and delivery.” Whether the traffic loss comes from AI Overviews answering the question before a reader ever clicks through, or from Google’s search algorithm simply favoring bigger names, the effect on a mid-size or independent outlet is the same: the audience stops showing up, and the ad revenue that paid the staff disappears with it.

Popverse, Newsarama, and Giant Freakin Robot are three different business models, run by three different kinds of owner, hit by the same forces from different angles. Geek media outlets that spent the last two decades built entirely around Google search traffic and display advertising are finding out in real time that the foundation under that model is gone.

How many more of these outlets are still standing on the same foundation, and how long before the rest of them find out the same way?